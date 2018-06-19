Amazon Prime in Australia costs just A$59 per year

Living in regional Australia, I’m very familiar with paying $20+ for delivery of goods purchased online. With Amazon Prime now available in Australia for A$59.00 per year (or A$4.99 per month) you can get an unlimited number of products from Australia delivered for free. International shipping is free when you tip over $49 on eligible orders.

While Australia’s Amazon Store is still growing and certainly lacks the raw number of products available in the US, with Prime, the idea is the same, order from Amazon because its easy and convenient and with knowledge you’re not paying extra for shipping, you’ll do more of it.

The ability for consumers to simply buy and having a product show up, without the deterrent of exorbitant shipping costs on top of your purchase. Personally I plan on buying a lot more than 3 or 4 items from Amazon, so Prime is a no-brainer and I think most Australian’s will be in the same camp.

If you’re not sold on just those benefits, Prime subscribers also get some other great benefits.

Watch TV shows and movies FREE with Prime Video

Stream popular and award-winning content like The Grand Tour, Goliath, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Sneaky Pete at no extra cost with your Prime membership. Instantly watch Prime Video on the Fire TV Stick, tablets, smart TVs, gaming consoles, mobile phones, laptops and other streaming devices or download your favourite movies or TV shows to watch on the go.

Free access to over 1,000 e-books with Prime Reading

Prime Reading gives you access to a rotating selection of more than a 1,000 e-books, short reads, comics, travel guides, children’s books and more. With access from any device – including your phone, tablet, or Kindle – you can read however you want, whenever you want.

Get free game content every month, exclusive discounts, plus loads more

Prime members enjoy a selection of free games every month, access to free in-game loot, a Twitch channel subscription every 30 days, an expanded set of chat emotes and colours, an exclusive chat badge, and more.

I’ve already signed up for Amazon Prime, will you?