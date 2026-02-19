Australia launches new National Digital Twin to revolutionise agriculture and space data

The Australasian Space Innovation Institute (ASII) has unvieled a National Digital Twin which is designed to help farmers and policy makers make better decisions, faster.

A $15 Million initiative will see satellite technology in space create a virtual replica of Australia’s agricultural landscapes.

Australia’s primary industries, including agriculture, faces compounding system challenges including climate volatility and water scarcity, stalling productivity, fragmented datasets, duplicated effort across commodities and jurisdictions, and slow research-to-practice translation.

ASII’s National Digital Twin will respond to these challenges for the agricultural sector by integrating satellite data, sensors, drones, climate and agronomic models into a common geospatial environment that reflects real-world conditions.

“The National Digital Twin provides the missing layer – a sovereign, AI-enabled environment where Australia can model scenarios, test outcomes and make better decisions across productivity, resilience and policy.” Professor Andy Koronios, founding CEO and Managing Director, ASII,

At a recent Digital Twins workshop hosted at Adelaide University, Head of the Australian Space Agency Enrico Palermo noted that Australia is well positioned to leverage Digital Twin insights to support the agricultural sector.

Digital Twins provide an avenue for increased productivity and efficiency, backed by space systems. This technology allows us to test ideas, simulate future scenarios, and make confident decisions in a changing climate – strengthening our food systems, supporting our regional communities, and growing our national resilience.

The agricultural sector, faced with climate variability becoming the new normal, will be able to leverage precise data to inform resiliency decisions and investments.

A National Digital Twin will allow farmers to monitor crop health from their devices, identifying specific areas of a paddock that need attention without having to drive across thousands of hectares.

This level of precision helps in reducing the use of fertilisers and water. It’s better for the environment and significantly better for the bottom line of Australian family farms.

Most of the core datasets within the National Digital Twin are available to businesses and researchers at no cost.

It is fantastic to see the Australian Space Agency delivering tools that have an immediate impact on our economy. While rocket launches get the headlines, it is the data from orbit that changes lives.

For more information, head to https://www.space.gov.au/news-and-media/from-space-to-the-paddock-australia-has-a-new-national-digital-twin