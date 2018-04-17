Aussie engineering and design students compete for James Dyson Award

Each year, the James Dyson Award celebrates students and recent graduates of engineering and design, with a competition, the winner of which can take home around A$53,000 to go chase that idea, or problem.

This competition provides a platform to showcase their problem solving inventions on a global stage. The brief is simple, design something which solves a problem, big or small.

Over the last fourteen years the James Dyson Award has gained more and more international recognition, attracting outstanding ideas from across the globe. Ingenuity can be found anywhere and Dyson wants to support as many young inventors as possible, nurturing talent and creative thinking.

The competition brief: design something that solves a problem. This problem may be a frustration we all face in daily life, or a global issue such as world hunger. The important thing is that the solution is an effective and well- thought through solution.

The prize

1X international winner: approximately AUD$53,000 (and AUD$8,500 for their university)

2X international runners- up: approximately AUD$8,500

National winner: approximately AUD$3,000

The process

Entries are judged first at the national level – before progressing to the international stage. A panel of Dyson engineers select an international shortlist of 20 entries. The Top 20 projects are then reviewed by Sir James Dyson, who selects the international winner.

The James Dyson Award runs in 27 countries and regions worldwide including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, UAE, UK, and USA.

The deadline

For you to be eligible, you need to ensure your entry is in by midnight GMT on 20 July 2018

James Dyson says:

“Young engineers and designers have perspective and unbridled intelligence that makes them incredibly adept at problem solving. Their ideas can easily be dismissed, but if nurtured and celebrated they are transformative. Developing a product or technology is a long and daunting process; the James Dyson Award celebrates the inventive young people embarking on that process. The Award champions our next generation of inventors and will propel them towards future success. I am excited to see what surprising ideas this year’s award brings.”

Joining the James Dyson Award judging panel for the Australian entries are some of the country’s leading minds in the technology and engineering sector. This year Australian judges include Ally Watson, CEO and Co- Founder for Code Like a Girl, Dr. Sue Keay (QUT), COO for Australian Centre for Robotic Vision and Trevor Long, technology commentator, and Editor for EFTM.

Ally Watson, CEO and Co- Founder, Code Like a Girl says,

“This is an exciting and important opportunity for us to champion students in STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) and I hope my role as a judge inspires other women to participate in competitions and pursue careers in STEM. From what I’ve seen, over the past few years, the James Dyson Award has received amazing entries from Australia.”

Dr. Sue Keay (QUT), COO, Australian Centre for Robotic Vision says,

“I am extremely honoured to be on the judging panel for the James Dyson Award this year. Having worked in robotic vision for over 3 years, I am very interested in seeing how students and graduates use and apply robotics and computer vision to healthcare, productivity and everyday tasks.”

Trevor Long, technology commentator, and Editor for EFTM says,

“Dyson has always been a leader in design, engineering and technology and the James Dyson Award is a great way for us to recognise and celebrate Australia’s next generation of engineers. From previous years, we have seen students address real- life, real- world problems like melanoma detection, and this year I would love to see entrants address issues such as education, child safety and sustainable farming.”

The competition recognises ingenious designers and engineers who challenge the status quo and do more with less. The best inventions are often the simplest, yet provide an intelligent solution to a real- world problem. Australia’s past international winner, Edward Linacre, sought to tackle a problem that many Australian farmers still face – growing crops in drought affected areas.

All candidates can enter through an online application via the James Dyson Award website by 20th July (GMT).