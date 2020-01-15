Aussie Tritium expand their Ultra-Fast EV Charging to Japan, can be scaled to 475kW in the future

Tritium is quickly becoming one of Australia’s great Australia success stories, with a new expansion of their EV chargers into Japan. As a world leader in DC fast charging technology, Tritium have announced their entry into the Japanese market at Automotive World Japan.

Japan, like many countries across the globe, are investing in the transition to sustainable transport and that means electric vehicles. To power their growing fleet of EVs, Tritium is adding a number of their Veefil-PK DC High Power Charging (HPC) Systems.

Charging at up to 350kW, EVs can add up to 350 kilometres (or 220 miles) of range to an EV in just 10 minutes of charging.

TheVeefil-PK System is the most flexibly designed ultra-fast charger in the world with the world’s smallest physical footprint offering widest choice in charging site design

The Veefil-PK is also the most widely deployed HPC system in Europe and Australia and serves drivers on the world’s largest high-power charging networks

Each charger is remotely connected to the company’s 24/7 global support network based at three locations around the world

“The business partnership between Australia and Japan is the most mature in the region, one that has gotten stronger and continues to stand the test of time. Japan has a proud history when it comes to technology: it values progressive thinking, great customer experience and easy-to-use technology which does not compromise on style and substance. We look forward to helping Japan’s private and public organisations continue that proud history as it approaches the next stage of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.” David Finn, CEO and co-founder of Tritium.

Japan is ready

The Veefil-PK can add the most range of any electric vehicle charger, and its unique liquid-cooling technology ensures it is reliable in climates of extreme heat and extreme cold.

Each charger is backed with around-the-clock support and is equipped with advanced 4G-LTE technology. Its unique Human-Machine Interface (HMI) is aesthetically advanced and easy-to-use, ensuring the chargers are ready to be used from the moment they are turned on.

The chargers have a small physical footprint and each charging site or system can be flexibly designed to suit its surroundings. This makes the Veefil-PK the ideal choice for greenfield and brownfield charging developments. In addition, the chargers can be scaled to 475kW in the future, ensuring that installations are future-ready.

The Veefil-PK has been successful in Europe where it is being installed at 220 sites as part of the IONITY network – a joint venture between Daimler, Ford, BMW Group, the Volkswagen Group with Porsche AG and the Hyundai Motor Group. It has also been installed at sites across Australia.

“Real estate in Japan is of high value and for many organisations, space for electric vehicle chargers isn’t very easy to find. The Veefil PK can be installed within a smaller physical space than any charger on the market, which is critical for Japan as it looks to take that next necessary step to ultra-fast charging.”

Following extensive analysis of publicly available Japanese charging infrastructure, Tritium sees a mature electric vehicle market, with more than 14,000 publicly available 50kW DC fast chargers.

The Australian company has installed more than 4,000 DC chargers in 32 countries. The proven technology of each Veefil charger and its award-winning design offer Japanese EV drivers a superior user experience, with reliable performance at an aesthetically pleasing station.

“Japan’s rich culture of innovation and cutting-edge technology adoption is perfect for the arrival of the world’s most advanced charging technology supported by superior customer service. As more models of high-range electric vehicles are released to the market, and the need for more charging locations increases, Tritium’s expertise in small footprint flexible charging solutions is ideally suited to the Japanese market.”

Tritium’s team welcomes visitors to its booth (A1-45­) in the Aomi Hall at Automotive World from 15-17 January 2020.