Australia Post signs three-year Telstra connectivity deal across 4,000 sites

When you walk into a local post office to pick up a parcel, renew your passport, or do some banking at Bank@Post, you rarely think about the network hardware humming away in the back room. You only notice it when things grind to a halt.

When a terminal hangs during an identity check or an EFTPOS link times out because a rural exchange dropped out, the whole operation falls flat.

Reliable data throughput is no longer just a corporate back-office luxury for our national carrier. It is critical retail and logistics infrastructure.

To address that growing demand, Australia Post has signed a multimillion-dollar, three-year agreement with Telstra to overhaul digital connectivity across nearly 4,000 sites nationwide.

What the upgrade looks like on the ground

The rollout spans corporate offices, major processing centres, delivery hubs, and local post shops. The plan relies on a blended model of terrestrial and non-terrestrial links to handle locations with wildly different infrastructure challenges.

Around 300 key sites will be upgraded directly to fibre-to-the-premises links, offering low latency and dedicated bandwidth for heavy parcel sortation and continuous scanning. Meanwhile, regional and remote outlets where pulling fibre through the dirt is economically impractical are being shifted to Telstra satellite connections over the next 12 months.

This expansion builds directly on top of an earlier rollout that deployed satellite connectivity to more than 270 remote Australia Post locations, bringing modern latency and reliable off-grid uptime to branch outposts across regional Australia.

Centralised software control with Telstra Adaptive Networks Centre

Beyond raw cables and dish antennas, the core operational change lies in how Australia Post monitors and manages this distributed fleet. Under the agreement, the organisation is adopting Telstra’s Adaptive Networks Centre at scale.

Rather than managing distinct branches through fragmented portal views or manual support tickets, the platform acts as a unified software-defined interface.

Local network admins gain real-time visibility into traffic spikes, outages, and throughput health across metropolitan depots and outback counters alike. If an automated sortation system in a regional freight depot starts chewing through unexpected bandwidth or encounters packet loss, engineers can adjust routing policies through software rather than waiting for field technicians to arrive.

Michael McNamara, Australia Post Executive General Manager, Enterprise Services spoke about the decision to partner with Telstra for this modernisation program.

“Connectivity is fundamental to how Australia Post serves customers and keeps one of Australia’s largest retail and logistics networks moving every day. As we continue to modernise our business and adapt to changing customer needs, investments like this help strengthen the technology foundations that support our people, operations and customers across the country.



Telstra’s national reach and network capability, particularly in regional Australia, made them the right fit for this partnership. This investment strengthens our technology foundations and helps ensure we are well positioned to meet the needs of customers and communities now and into the future.” Michael McNamara, Executive General Manager, Enterprise Services, Australia Post.

Oliver Camplin-Warner, Group Executive, Telstra Enterprise highlighted the scale and community impact of the rollout.

“Most of us grew up with the local post office. It’s woven into the fabric of communities right across the country, from the middle of our biggest cities to the smallest towns in the bush. So being trusted to help build the foundations for Australia Post’s next chapter is something we don’t take lightly.



This partnership brings together two Australian organisations that have been connecting Australians for generations. We’re proud that Australia Post is one of the first organisations to adopt our Adaptive Networks Centre at scale, giving its teams greater visibility, flexibility and control today, and a platform that can evolve alongside the needs of its business and customers tomorrow.” Oliver Camplin-Warner, Group Executive, Telstra Enterprise.

The practical impact for Aussie consumers

Australia Post has shifted radically over the past decade. Traditional letter volumes continue their structural decline, while domestic parcel volumes driven by local e-commerce demand higher tracking frequency, automated parcel lockers, and fast counter handovers.

In many regional communities, the licensed post office also serves as the final local banking branch in town. When commercial banks shutter their regional storefronts, locals depend on Bank@Post to withdraw cash, deposit cheques, and pay council rates. An unstable copper link or congested 4G failover is not good enough when you are processing regulated financial transactions.

By pairing dedicated fibre at processing centres with low Earth orbit satellite links out in the bush, this Telstra deployment modernises Australia Post’s backhaul for what it actually is today: an essential logistics and digital services utility.

For more information, head to Australia Post.