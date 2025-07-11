Australia’s Department of Transport are costing lives as they delay FSD deployment in Australia

A freedom of information request to the Department of Transport and Main Roads has revealed Tesla’s FSD deployment in Australia is being blocked by bureaucracy. Given Tesla’s software suite is provably safer than someone driving manually, combined with Australia’s rising death toll, delays in FSD being released into Australia is costing lives.

The email shared below is from the Department of Transport and Main Roads and responds to LPWG. Who’s LPGW? This is the abbreviation for the Land Transport Policy Working Group (LPWG).

The email reads:

We wanted to share some advanced guidance we received at our recent meeting with Tesla that you may all need to prepare for.



We can provide a more detailed summary of the discussion related to trials at the meeting, however it was highlighted to us that Tesla is apparently planning to launch their FSD (Supervised) system in Australia in approximately 4-6 weeks (noting this timeframe was quite vague). While it is an ADAS system, it is extremely advanced and brings the risks of drivers becoming complacent or over-reliant on the system while still being liable. We are planning to have some draft words prepared for any public or media inquiries we receive which highlight the requirements and responsibilities of drivers in relation to safety, monitoring the vehicle at all times, being ready to intervene, and that they are still responsible for any traffic infringements or incidents that occur due to the actions of the FSD system.



If there is interest in trying to align communications on this issue for consistency, please let me know, happy to help coordinate.



You know we’re going to break this down.

The email was dates Wednesday, 23 April, 2025 and suggests that Tesla was planning to launch their FSD (Supervised) system in Australia in approximately 4-6 weeks (noting this timeframe was quite vague).

This means Tesla planned to launch FSD (Supervised) in Australia between May 21st and June 4th, but as we know that hasn’t happened. As covered on techAU. Tesla released their video of FSD driving in Melbourne (the first RHD market), on May 16th, aligning with this timeline.

The next section is extremely concerning, “While it is an ADAS system, it is extremely advanced and brings the risks of drivers becoming complacent or over-reliant on the system while still being liable.”

This makes an unsubstantiated assessment of how drivers will act when using the system. We don’t have to guess here, there’s currently hundreds of thousands of vehicles operating internationally using FSD (Supervised) without major issues and Tesla’s safety report proves, with data not opinion, that it’s safer than humans.

The email goes on to talk about the action plan in place, showcasing they’re not ready, despite having years of warning this was coming… like my article back in Feb 2022.

We are planning to have some draft words prepared for any public or media inquiries we receive which highlight the requirements and responsibilities of drivers in relation to safety, monitoring the vehicle at all times, being ready to intervene, and that they are still responsible for any traffic infringements or incidents that occur due to the actions of the FSD system.



If there is interest in trying to align communications on this issue for consistency, please let me know, happy to help coordinate.

This mess started at the Infrastructure and Transport Minister’s Meeting who outsourced National Autonomous Vehicle legislation alignment to the Transport Commission (NTC) who have consistently dragged their feet on this issue. The Infrastructure Ministers Meeting hasn’t published Communique’s since June 2024, more than a year ago.

The problem with the Department of Transport pointing fingers at the autonomous vehicle legislation is that this legislative alignment doesn’t apply, it pertains to Level 4 autonomous vehicles. If Tesla was to deliver FSD (unsupervised) as they just started trials in Austin, TX, they certainly would need regulatory approval, but as it stands, they do not.

Ultimately the DOT are putting the brakes on Tesla’s deployment of FSD (Supervised) which can navigate city streets, highways and everything in between. The system has safe guards in place to monitor driver attentiveness, leveraging the interior camera to ensure the driver is paying attention, not using their mobile phone, or falling asleep.

This is the worst example of Government over-reach and preventing life-saving technology, at a time where road deaths have just reached a 15-year high. This means current techniques are not working and yet you’re blocking the exact technology that can help.