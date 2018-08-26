Australia’s new Communications Minister is Mitch Fifield (again)

This week Australia got a new Prime Minister, Scott Morrison and as such, as today announced his new ministerial portfolios. The most applicable for our readers is the Minister for Communications, given it’s responsbility for running the NBN.

Senator Mitch Fifield has been returned to the position of Minister for Communications as part of the Morrison’s front bench. Fifield announced his resignation from the position earlier in the week, to resolve the leadership battle.

Awkwardly, Fifield’s Twitter cover photo still shows him standing next to former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

We all love to use electricity as we add IoT devices and continue to make our homes smarter. We also have more gadgets than ever to charge, so it’s also relevant that Angus Taylor is picking up the Minister for Energy portfolio.

Another important appointment is the Minister for Industry, Science and Technology, a portfolio that has gone to Karen Andrews MP.

It seems Andrew’s website links to a Twitter profile for her than no longer exists. Not the best start for a Minister for technology.