Owning a backyard pool in Australia is brilliant right up until you spend half your Saturday morning skimming gum leaves off the top, brushing grime off the waterline, and untangling a corded cleaner that refuses to climb onto the sun shelf. Most robotic pool cleaners handle the floor and walls reasonably well, yet they still leave you doing manual surface work with a net before leaves sink and stain the surface.

That is the exact gap Beatbot is targeting with the Sora 70 P7. Rather than treating surface skimming and deep-end scrubbing as two separate jobs requiring two separate gadgets, the Sora 70 P7 combines five-zone cleaning into a single cordless cycle. With summer fast approaching and Beatbot Australia rolling out its Black Friday promotion, it is a timely look at what a modern, do-it-all pool robot brings to Australian backyards.

Five-zone cleaning from the surface down

The headline feature of the Beatbot Sora 70 P7 is its ability to clean the water surface alongside the pool’s submerged areas in one automated run. Using what Beatbot calls its JetPulse system, the robot uses two powerful water jets on the surface to help gather fine floating debris, particularly pollen and small particles, allowing it to clean a wider surface area more effectively.

Once it finishes skimming the top, it transitions beneath the waterline to tackle the remaining zones. When running in Pro Mode, the Sora 70 P7 covers five distinct areas in a single cycle:

Water surface : Captures floating leaves and debris before they become waterlogged and sink.

: Captures floating leaves and debris before they become waterlogged and sink. Shallow platforms and ledges : Navigates large steps, benches, and sun shelves sitting in water as shallow as 20 cm, provided the platform is wider than the robot at roughly 50 cm across.

: Navigates large steps, benches, and sun shelves sitting in water as shallow as 20 cm, provided the platform is wider than the robot at roughly 50 cm across. Waterline : Pauses at the top of its wall climbs to scrub away sunscreen residue, body oils, and grime rings.

: Pauses at the top of its wall climbs to scrub away sunscreen residue, body oils, and grime rings. Pool walls : Uses front and rear dual-group roller brushes for traction to climb sloped walls and bowl-shaped pools.

: Uses front and rear dual-group roller brushes for traction to climb sloped walls and bowl-shaped pools. Pool floor: Follows AI-planned S-shaped paths to clear sand, grit, and heavier debris across pools up to 300 square metres.

If you do not need surface skimming on a given day, switching to Standard Mode skips the top and focuses purely on the floor, walls, and waterline.

Serious suction and dual-stage filtration

A pool robot is only as good as its ability to lift heavy debris without choking on larger leaves. Inside the Sora 70 P7, Beatbot uses a centre-mounted pump layout called HydroBalance to reduce flow resistance and push water straight upward, delivering a flow rate of 25,700 litres per hour through a wide 17 cm intake port. That extra-wide opening is designed to swallow whole gum leaves and twigs without clogging halfway through a cycle.

Everything collected goes into a generous 6-litre debris basket, meaning you are not constantly pulling the unit out mid-clean to empty it during heavy leaf drop. Out of the box, the robot includes a 150-micron filter basket suited for everyday leaves, twigs, hair, and grit. If your pool deals with fine red dust, pollen, or silty sand, Beatbot also offers an optional 3-micron ultra-fine dual filter basket (normally A$99) that captures particles up to 50x smaller, and customers who buy the Sora 70 P7 during Black Friday will receive one free of charge.

As with any pool cleaner, actual battery runtime will vary depending on which filter basket is installed and overall pool conditions, as the finer 3-micron mesh naturally requires the pump to work a little harder to move water through.

Smart navigation and effortless retrieval

Anyone who has owned an older cordless pool cleaner knows the worst part of the routine is fishing a heavy, waterlogged machine off the bottom of the deep end with a telescopic hook. Beatbot solves this with submarine-inspired buoyancy chambers and smart surface parking.

When a cleaning cycle wraps up, or if the battery runs low, the Sora 70 P7 floats back to the surface and parks itself against the pool edge. Once it reaches the wall, its SmartDrain system automatically releases internal water so the unit is noticeably lighter when you lift it out by the top handle. Even if the battery runs completely flat, dual air chambers ensure the robot stays floating on the surface rather than sinking out of reach.

Navigation is handled by SonicSense AI ultrasonic sensors, which detect walls, ladders, and drains to steer clear of obstacles, while also allowing the robot to safely clean infinity and overspill pools without going over the edge. Control is split between physical buttons on the unit for quick, offline drop-and-go runs, and the Beatbot companion app on iOS, Android, and Apple Watch.

While WiFi and Bluetooth signals do not pass through water while the robot is submerged, the app lets you schedule cleans, check battery status, receive over-the-air updates, and even remotely steer the robot on the surface to chase down a stray patch of leaves.

Battery life and practical ownership

Powering the Sora 70 P7 is a 10,000 mAh lithium battery rated for up to 7 hours of dedicated surface skimming or up to 5 hours of floor cleaning per charge. When it is time to top up, charging indoors takes roughly 4.5 hours via the included charger.

For Australian pool owners, water compatibility and local support matter just as much as raw specs. The Sora 70 P7 is built to handle standard saltwater and chlorinated pools alike, operating in salt levels up to 5,000 ppm, chlorine up to 4 ppm, pH levels between 7.0 and 7.8, and water temperatures ranging from 6 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius. After a run, routine maintenance takes about five minutes: lift it out, pop open the 6-litre basket, rinse it with the garden hose, and occasionally clear the snap-in rubber roller brushes.

Beatbot Australia backs the Sora 70 P7 with a 3-year local warranty, a 30-day money-back guarantee with free returns, free Australia-wide shipping with an estimated delivery timeframe of 3–7 days, and email customer support with a response time of within 24 hours.

Black Friday pricing and availability in Australia

The Beatbot Sora 70 P7 is currently priced at A$1,999 in Australia as part of the Black Friday Sale, available from November 17th – Nov 30th, after which the price returns to $2,299.

The robotic pool cleaner is available in a choice of two colours – Lagoon Blue or Titan Grey, through Beatbot Australia (see below) and authorised local pool retailers, with payment options inlcuding PayPal and Afterpay at checkout.

With Black Friday deals across Beatbot’s Australian lineup, there has never been a better time to upgrade ahead of the peak summer swimming season. Customers who purchase the Sora 70 P7 during Black Friday will receive a complimentary 3-micron filter basket, designed to capture finer particles and help deliver a more thorough clean.

Given that the Sora 70 P7 effectively replaces both a traditional robotic floor cleaner and a separate solar surface skimmer in one package, snagging it during the Black Friday promotional window makes the upgrade far easier to justify before the summer heat hits full stride.

Explore the Sora 70 P7 today and take advantage of the Black Friday offer, including the complimentary 3-micron filter basket, via either of the options below: