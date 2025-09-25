More
    General

    BREAKING: Tesla’s FSD V14 goes wide release next week!

    Jason Cartwright
    By Jason Cartwright

    Elon Musk has confirmed the highly anticipated, long awaited next major release of FSD – version 14, will be shipping to customers next week.

    Musk says Version 14 will go into early wide release next week, but went on to share more about future releases, a further indication he’s back and focused on Tesla.

    We know little about what will actually be changing in V14 outside the fact Tesla has access to a lot more GPUs and that means a LOT more training data will be contributing to the driving model. It is expected that this should correlate to improvements in:

    • Model size (parameter count)
    • Increase context length (increase memory)
    • Tricky corner cases
    • Improved parking

    One of the biggest areas of improvements could be support for pot hole and debris avoidance, key attributes required to successfully deliver an unsupervised experience.

    As Tesla heads towards a dedicated robotaxi (Cybercab) with no steering wheel and pedals, avoiding these hazards is critical for success.

    Version 14.0 goes into early wide release next week, then 14.1 about 2 weeks later and finally 14.2. The car will feel almost like it is sentient being by 14.2.

    In a post back in August, Musk shared a post that included a reference to Autopilot V14, this suggest we could see the FSD architecture replace the 4yo+ code that controls the basic driving operations, which would result in improved performance, and software-lock features for those users who haven’t purchased or subscribed to FSD.

    “Tesla Autopilot V14” is Tesla finally merging AP and FSD next month?

    Given FSD (Supervised) has recently launched in Australia, it’ll be interesting to see if Tesla will ship V14 internationally down under, or if this will be US-only, and Australian’s will have to wait.

    Jason Cartwright
    Jason Cartwrighthttps://techau.com.au/author/jason/
    Creator of techAU, Jason has spent the dozen+ years covering technology in Australia and around the world. Bringing a background in multimedia and passion for technology to the job, Cartwright delivers detailed product reviews, event coverage and industry news on a daily basis. Disclaimer: Tesla Shareholder from 20/01/2021

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Latest posts

    Reviews

    Related articles

    ABOUT US

    Looking for the latest news, reviews, and insights on technology in Australia? Look no further than our tech website! From the newest gadgets to the latest software releases, we've got you covered with up-to-date information and expert analysis. Stay ahead of the curve and explore the world of technology with us today!

    Contact us: jason@techAU.com.au

    FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

    techAU