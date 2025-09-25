BREAKING: Tesla’s FSD V14 goes wide release next week!

Elon Musk has confirmed the highly anticipated, long awaited next major release of FSD – version 14, will be shipping to customers next week.

Musk says Version 14 will go into early wide release next week, but went on to share more about future releases, a further indication he’s back and focused on Tesla.

We know little about what will actually be changing in V14 outside the fact Tesla has access to a lot more GPUs and that means a LOT more training data will be contributing to the driving model. It is expected that this should correlate to improvements in:

Model size (parameter count)

Increase context length (increase memory)

Tricky corner cases

Improved parking

One of the biggest areas of improvements could be support for pot hole and debris avoidance, key attributes required to successfully deliver an unsupervised experience.

As Tesla heads towards a dedicated robotaxi (Cybercab) with no steering wheel and pedals, avoiding these hazards is critical for success.

The car will feel almost like it is sentient being by 14.2. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 25, 2025

In a post back in August, Musk shared a post that included a reference to Autopilot V14, this suggest we could see the FSD architecture replace the 4yo+ code that controls the basic driving operations, which would result in improved performance, and software-lock features for those users who haven’t purchased or subscribed to FSD.

Given FSD (Supervised) has recently launched in Australia, it’ll be interesting to see if Tesla will ship V14 internationally down under, or if this will be US-only, and Australian’s will have to wait.