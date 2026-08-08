Create original content if you want to get paid on X, Original Content Rewards Program announced!

X is making substantial changes to the creator revenue sharing program. This provides a split of the advertiser revenue on the platform to those who qualify. as it pivots to a strict new original content rewards programme.

If you have been earning a steady trickle of cash from X over the past couple of years, it is time to pay close attention. The platform is shutting down its legacy Creator Revenue Sharing programme and replacing it with a completely revamped system dubbed the Original Content Rewards program.

The change represents a massive shift in how content creators will operate on the platform moving forward. It also signals a firm crackdown on the endless army of repost accounts, engagement baiters, and low-effort aggregators that currently clog up timelines.

Having been part of the creator revenue sharing programme on X for some time, digging into the extensive fine print of this rollout reveals a lot about where Elon Musk and X leadership want to take the platform next.

In the latest video, talk through the announcement, the changes and what’s not included in today’s announcement.

Out with the old revenue sharing model

The biggest immediate takeaway for creators is that the existing revenue sharing setup is officially closing to new enrollments. If you were hoping to sign up under the old system today, you are out of luck. For creators who are already enrolled, the existing payout structure is entering its final sunset phase. You will not be cut off overnight, but the clock is ticking loudly toward a hard deadline in September.

X is promising a transition period that allows current creators to finish out their earnings before needing to apply for the new framework. This gives active accounts a few weeks to adjust their strategies and prepare their applications.

Payout timelines and how the transition works

Existing creators will receive three final payouts under the legacy revenue sharing system. The first two final scheduled payouts land on 14 August and 28 August, following the standard two-week schedule.

The absolute final payout under the old system is expected to hit creator bank accounts on or around 11 September. Earnings under that legacy model will accumulate through 7 September before officially locking down.

Starting 8 September in the US, which will be 9 September here in Australia, X will open applications for existing members to transition into the Original Content Rewards programme. Eligibility checks will be available directly in the Creator Studio section of the app.

The real reason X is hungry for original content

Why is X pushing so hard for unique material right now? The obvious answer is platform growth and user retention, often described by leadership as increasing unregretted user minutes. However, there is a much bigger technological play happening in the background.

Artificial intelligence models require vast oceans of fresh training data to stay competitive. Platforms like xAI and its Grok assistant rely on real-time human thoughts, breaking commentary, and unique insights posted directly to X.

If half the content on X consists of reposted TikTok clips or recycled memes from Reddit, that data has likely already been indexed by competing AI models. Forcing creators to produce genuinely original material gives X a fresh stream of proprietary training data that cannot be scraped anywhere else.

Better content = better rewards. More to come soon. https://t.co/Kc6S4sCZsn — Mridul S (@singhai) August 7, 2026

How qualified impressions actually work

Under the new programme, creators will earn money strictly based on qualified impressions generated by their original content. Not every view on your post is going to generate revenue.

A qualified impression requires a view from a paid subscriber to X Premium, Premium Plus, or Premium Business. Furthermore, the post must occupy at least 50% of the user screen on their home timeline.

This mechanism ensures that advertisers and the platform only pay for actual eyeballs that stopped and paused on a post. Fast scrolling through a feed will no longer inflate creator payout stats.

Several impression types are explicitly excluded from calculations. Multiple views from the same user on a single post will only count once. Promoted posts, artificially inflated views, and bot traffic are completely disqualified.

Eligibility requirements and banned creator tactics

To apply for the Original Content Rewards programme, creators must meet a defined list of baseline criteria. You must be at least 18 years old and reside in an eligible country.

Your account must be a personal or business profile in good standing with no active monetisation pauses. You also need a current Premium subscription, at least 500 verified followers, and at least 500,000 home timeline impressions from verified users over the past 90 days.

X also requires that you regularly post original content, though they remain slightly vague on the exact posting frequency required. Crucially, once you are accepted into the tent, maintaining your spot requires strict adherence to new behavioral rules.

Engagement farming is receiving a massive hammer. Creators are explicitly forbidden from repeatedly begging followers to like, reply, bookmark, follow, or repost their content.

Automated tools, engagement pods, and third-party software designed to boost metrics artificially are completely banned. Violating these rules can lead to temporary or permanent expulsion from the programme.

Defining original content against lazy reposts

X is making it abundantly clear that ripping off other creators is a fast track to zero revenue. Original content is defined as material you personally create that reflects your personal voice, perspective, expertise, or creativity.

Originality can take many forms, including long-form threads, original video footage, custom graphic illustrations, breaking news reporting, and deep-dive analysis. If you are quoting or analyzing someone else’s work, your contribution must add substantial value.

The announcement directly outlines what fails the originality test. Taking a viral video from TikTok or Instagram, downloading it, and uploading it natively to X without meaningful commentary will earn you zero dollars. Slight edits will not save you either. Cutting 10 seconds out of a two-minute video, flipping the video canvas horizontally, or placing a basic text overlay that merely describes what is happening on screen will be flagged as unoriginal.

Official statements from X emphasize this focus on rewarding genuine value creation across the board.

Potential pitfalls with Community Notes and audio spaces

While the shift toward rewarding original thought is welcome, a few guidelines raise interesting questions. Posts that receive a helpful Community Note are automatically disqualified from earning revenue.

In theory, this deters creators from posting deliberate fake news or outrageous rage-bait just for clicks. In practice, there is a risk that malicious groups could weaponise the Community Notes system to target big creators and strip their earnings.

Another noticeable omission in the documentation is audio content. X Spaces have become one of the most vibrant parts of the platform for real-time discussions, host commentary, and expert panels.

Yet, the current guidelines focus almost entirely on written text, images, long-form articles, and video. Hopefully, future iterations of the programme will introduce clear paths to monetise audio hosting time directly.

What this means for Australian creators moving forward

For Australian technology journalists, commentary channels, and independent creators, this news forces a clear strategic pivot. The era of low-effort content aggregation as a revenue stream on X is effectively dead.

If you want to earn from the platform, you need to bring genuine expertise, unique photography, original video, or thoughtful analysis to the table. Using native tools like long-form X Articles is likely to become an even stronger asset for serious writers.

Payouts under the new structure may prove higher for high-quality creators, simply because the money pool will no longer be diluted by thousands of scrapers and repost accounts.

Mark 9 September on your calendar if you are an existing creator looking to transition seamlessly into the new system. Building an authentic audience with original ideas has always been the best strategy, and now X is finally matching its financial incentives to that reality.

For more information, head to X and check out techAU on X at https://x.com/techAU.