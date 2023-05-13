Early Access: OPPO Find N2 Flip owners can get Android 14 Beta 1 Update now

OPPO has announced that the Find N2 Flip, it’s very first clamshell foldable phone will be one of the first smartphones in the world to receive the new Google Android 14 Beta 1 update.

OPPO Find N2 Flip features:

one of the largest cover screens of its kind,

the most invisible crease with the New Generation Flexion Hinge,

the promise of four major ColorOS updates and five years of security updates for its global users,

a promised day-long battery life with SUPERVOOC flash charging.

Developers and early adopters can get their hands on the developer’s version of ColorOS built around the first beta of Android 14, experimenting with new features and APIs on their OPPO flip phone.

Peter Dohyung Lee, head of the flagship product line at OPPO said:

“OPPO Find N2 Flip sets a high bar for new flip smartphones. We have combined industry-leading engineering and innovation with intuitive design principles to create Find N2 Flip”. “Cooperating with Google, OPPO recently brought the Speech-to-Text feature to the cover screen of Find N2 Flip. Further with Android 14, we will continue to take foldable phones to new heights by combining cutting-edge hardware with unparalleled software.”

Android 14 includes several updates to enhance productivity, performance, privacy, security, and user customisation

OPPO encourages developers to use Android APIs, tools, and resources provided by Google to build apps designed for large and small screens.

Later in 2023, Find N2 Flip owners can look forward to enjoying the public version of ColorOS based on Android 14.