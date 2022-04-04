Elevate your audio with the DJI MIC a dual wireless setup with 250m of range for A$509

DJI has just announced a new product, the DJI MIC. We’re familiar with DJI’s drone and camera technology, but now they’re firmly in the audio space as well.

This new product features a wireless charging case, and inside you’ll find two microphones, small enough to clip onto your lapel, as well as the wireless receiver that can connect to your recording device.

With DJI Mic, you can now easily record audio that matches the quality of your videos. It’s ideal for creators looking to gain an edge and elevate their content to the next level. It delivers exceptional sound quality and dual-channel recording at distances of up to 250 m. Switch on, connect, and record crystal-clear audio on the go

You can record as much as 14 hours of audio with the on-board storage, vastly more than most people would record in a single day, before downloading to your laptop or workstation.

The microphones offer as much as 15 hours of battery, so for those concerned about leaving the cables behind, you shouldn’t be. Once you’re done using the microphones, just return them to the charging case and they’ll be ready the next time you need them.

The transmitter can clip into a standard camera hot shoe, making this a great solution for those filming video on a DSLR or mirrorless camera. DJI are supporting a wide range of devices through different input adapters, and DJI Mic covers them all. The receiver has USB-C, Lightning, and 3.5mm TRS ports, making it compatible with mainstream smartphones, cameras, and laptops.

For a company that makes the DJI OM5 smartphone stabilisation, this would be the perfect compliment (there will no doubt be 3rd party mounting solutions) so that even if your subjects are speaking from a long distance away from you, you’ll get great audio captured with the video.

Of course the drone application is also possible. There are plenty of times when you want to capture people in an amazing environment, but to get the visuals, the drone has to be really far away and often generates a lot of its own noise. You could now use the DJI MIc to capture audio from the people in shot, while the drone flies high above.

This is a really neat product from DJI and goes up against similar products from the likes of Rode.

The DJI MIC is available now in the US from https://www.dji.com/au/mic and Australians and other markets can submit their email to be reminded when it goes on sale here.