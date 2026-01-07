The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) is about to change in a big way. It’s not another yearly chapter or gated expansion, like we’ve seen previously. This time, ESO is bringing a completely new way of delivering content: Seasons. This might be one of the most player-friendly shifts ESO has made in years.

ZeniMax Online Studios has outlined a future where new zones, systems, stories, and even class changes arrive regularly, are free for all base-game players, and launch at the same time across PC and consoles. No staggered releases. No paywalls. No “wait until next year.” We can all experience the Tamriel magic, at the same time, without costing anyone extra.

Let’s break down what’s coming, starting with the new Seasonal model, diving into Challenge Difficulty, PvP progression, Tamriel Tomes, and the Gold Coast Bazaar.

ESO Seasons explained: A new way to experience Tamriel

At the core of ESO’s upcoming changes is Seasons. It’s a new content cadence where each Season lasts roughly three months and revolves around a distinct theme. Similar to the way older expansions were released, centered on a story. However, this time, each Season will feature a new theme that threads its way through all the content released.

Unlike past Chapters or DLC drops, everything included in a Season is released together. This means new zones, dungeons, storylines, systems, class updates, or skill lines are all released. The biggest change: Seasons are free for everyone who owns the base game. Players no longer need to purchase ESO Plus or each specific expansion. This is a massive shift away from ESO’s traditional model, and removes one of the biggest barriers for returning and new players alike.

Each Season can include:

New zones or event areas

Storylines and quests

Gameplay systems and class changes

Quality-of-life and performance updates

New reward tracks

And it all arrives together, at the same time, for the entire community, regardless of whether you’re playing on PC or console.

Image: Supplied

Season Zero: Dawn and Dusk

The first Season will kick off on April 2, 2026, running through until July 8, 2026. This first ever Season, Season Zero, aptly titled Dawn and Dusk, will launch for the first time ever, simultaneously on PC and consoles. And remember, it’s free if you own the base game.

Image: Supplied

The Night Market Event Zone

Launching as part of Season Zero, is the brand new Night Market. This is a limited-time Event Zone set in the Oblivion realm of Fargrave, and will be available for seven weeks.

This isn’t a standard overland zone. Instead, it’s a focused, event experience where players can:

Choose one of three unique factions, pledging your service in a gauntlet of challenging PvE encounters

Experience new characters, stories, and quests

Earn a brand-new in-game home

While the Night Market is time-limited, ZeniMax has confirmed that Event Zones will return in later Seasons, allowing players to replay them, choose different factions, and experience alternate paths. It’s a smart way to make limited-time content feel less like FOMO and more like evolving replayable content.

Challenge Difficulty is finally coming to overland content

Many players have wished on various community forums that a lot of overland areas could be a lot more challenging. If you’re one of these players, you’ll be happy to know Elder Scrolls Online is introducing Challenge Difficulty.

Launching later in Season Zero, Challenge Difficulty allows players to opt into a harder version of overland gameplay. And you can score better rewards. This is the first step in a broader system designed to give veteran players meaningful difficulty outside of dungeons and trials.

Importantly, this is opt-in. Thus, casual players can continue enjoying the world as-is, while those looking for a tougher experience can flip the switch and make Tamriel dangerous again. This is something the community has been asking for years, and it’s great to see it finally being addressed in a way that doesn’t fragment the player base.

PvP Gets Progression With the Vengeance System

PvP players aren’t being left out either. If you love player-verses-player content, you’ll love the new Vengeance PvP Progression system also arriving with Season Zero. If you want a tougher PvP experience, this is it.

This new system allows PvP-focused players to:

Rank up through PvP-specific progression

Earn new rewards

Unlock unique passive abilities tied to PvP play

It’s a much-needed layer of long-term progression for Cyrodiil and Imperial City, giving PvP mains something tangible to chase beyond campaign scores and gear.

Dragonknight Rework: A Win for Fire and Fury

As a Dragonknight main, this is one of the announcements I’ve been watching most closely.

Season Zero introduces a rework of Dragonknight’s core skill lines, alongside a visual refresh for many abilities. While exact numbers and balance details are still to come, the focus is on modernising the class without stripping away its identity.

Dragonknight has always been about:

Fire

Defense

Raw presence

This update looks aimed at making those themes feel more impactful visually and mechanically, while smoothing out older skills that haven’t aged particularly well.

Fiery Breath is getting a visual rework. (Image: Supplied)

Alongside these Dragonknight reworks, Update 49 also brings:

A visual refresh for the Two-Handed weapon skill line

A major Werewolf visual overhaul, including a long-requested female werewolf model

Werewolves receive a visual overhaul. (Image: Supplied)

It’s clear ZeniMax is investing time into refreshing ESO’s foundational systems, not just layering new content on top.

Tamriel Tomes: ESO’s Seasonal reward track

Elder Scrolls Online is looking even more exciting with Tamriel Tomes. This is a new battle-pass–style progression system tied directly to Seasonal content. New Tamriel Tomes will be released with each new Season.

Here’s the important part: Tamriel Tomes include free rewards for everyone. There’s an optional paid upgrade path for players who want more cosmetics or bonuses, but no gameplay content is locked behind it.

Think of Tamriel Tomes as:

A structured way to earn rewards each Season

A reason to engage with new content throughout the Season

A system that respects both free and paid players

It’s a familiar format, but one that fits neatly into ESO’s new Seasonal model.

The Gold Coast Bazaar: A New Reward Store

Alongside Tamriel Tomes comes the Gold Coast Bazaar, ESO’s new in-game reward store.

While full details are still emerging, the Bazaar is designed as a central place to spend earned rewards, giving players more control over what they unlock and when. It’s another move toward transparency and player agency, something ESO has been steadily improving over the last few years.

The Gold Coast Bazaar is a new in-game reward store where you can spend rewards. (Image: Supplied)

Quality-of-Life improvements that actually matter

I’ve been impressed with the recent quality of life improvements made to Elder Scrolls Online. Such as the ability to ride mounts through water, or see the exact metre distance to your quest marker. Season Zero and Update 49 (launching March 9) mark the first of a range of changes coming from a newly formed team at ZeniMax. This new internal team is focused entirely on player experience improvements. We’re sure to see lots of great things coming from this team and I’m sure they are keeping a close eye on community feedback.

Some of the standout changes include:

Free Skill and Attribute respecs directly from the UI

Faster Riding skill training

Increased furnishing limits for at least half of player housing

And tonnes more

These aren’t flashy features, but they’re the kind of changes that improve ESO day-to-day in meaningful ways.

Looking ahead: Future Seasons in 2026

Season Zero is just the foundation. ZeniMax has already teased what’s coming later in 2026, including:

A new Thieves Guild questline

The return of Sheogorath, the Daedric Prince of Madness

A brand-new end-game Trial

Solo dungeons

A new high-seas–themed event

While the roadmap is subject to change, it paints a picture of an ESO that’s evolving continuously rather than in once-a-year bursts.

Why ESO’s Seasonal shift matters

The new Seasons introduced into The Elder Scrolls Online aren’t just a new content format. This is a philosophical shift for The Elder Scrolls Online. Free content, shared launch dates, optional difficulty, meaningful PvP progression, and long-overdue class refreshes all point toward a game that’s listening closely to its community.

If Season Zero delivers on its promise, ESO’s future looks less about catching up and more about moving forward, together.

And for Dragonknights? It might finally be time to set the world on fire again. Let’s do this!