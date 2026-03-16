Elder Scrolls Online Update 49: Dragonknight Rework, Free Rewards, and the Road to Season Zero

Update 49 has officially landed in The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO), and while it’s technically a base-game patch, it’s also laying the groundwork for something much bigger. This update isn’t just about balance tweaks, it’s the foundation for ESO’s new seasonal model, with Season Zero launching on April 2.

From a full Dragonknight class refresh to major quality-of-life improvements and even a free reward bundle for all players, there’s quite a lot packed into this update.

Let’s break down the biggest changes.

The Dragonknight Class gets a major refresh

The biggest gameplay change in ESO’s Update 49 is the full Dragonknight class rework, which updates the class across abilities, visuals, and gameplay identity. This is one of my favourites since I’m a Dragonknight main. Be warned though, when you log into the game for the first time and update, you might find a bunch of your Skills, and even equipment has been removed. You’ll need to go into your Skills and assign new Skills to your bar, and re-equip your weapons.

The reworked Talons ability looks more vibrant in the new Dragonknight rework. (Screenshot: TechAU)

Every Dragonknight ability received updated animations, sound effects, and visual effects, helping the class better reflect its draconic theme.

But the refresh isn’t just cosmetic.

The new Wing Buffet ability looks beautiful. (Screenshot: TechAU)

The combat team focused on making Dragonknight feel stronger as a pure class build, especially for players who prefer not to rely heavily on subclassing systems.

Some of the key design changes include:

Stronger damage-over-time effects that play into the class’ attrition combat style

More group utility, including improved buffs, shielding, and support tools

Better resource sustain, reducing the class’ previous weakness in longer fights

Updated abilities such as Core of Flame and other skill adjustments to improve rotation flow

The result is a Dragonknight that leans harder into its identity, burning enemies down over time while protecting allies through powerful defensive tools.

You’ll need to dive into your Skills and check out which abilities you’d like to equip. (Screenshot: TechAU)

Alongside this, the Two-Handed weapon skill line also received a visual and mechanical refresh as part of the same combat pass.

Huge player experience improvements

Beyond class changes, ESO’s Update 49 delivers a massive list of player experience improvements aimed at smoothing out everyday gameplay.

Some of the most noticeable changes include:

Account-wide outfit slots

Cheaper bag and bank upgrades

Mounts that were previously Crown Store items now purchasable with gold

Free skill and attribute respecs through the UI

Higher furnishing limits for many homes

Improved access to Vampire and Werewolf questlines

You can now purchase more mounts from the Stablemaster using gold. These mounts used to only be available in the Crown Store. (Screenshot: TechAU)

Many of these changes target long-standing frustrations in the game, making it easier to experiment with builds and manage your character without constantly spending currency.

Update 49 also adds four classic DLCs to the base game, meaning all players now get access to these DLCs without needing to purchase them separately:

Orsinium

Imperial City

Thieves Guild

Dark Brotherhood

Free reward bundle for all players

To celebrate the update, ZeniMax is also giving away a free Player Experience Reward Pack that anyone can claim.

The bundle includes:

5,000 Gold

50 Transmute Crystals

2 XP Scrolls (100% boost for 1 hour)

4 Research Scrolls (Blacksmithing, Woodworking, Clothier, Jewelry)

4 Outfit Tokens

4 Mimic Stones

3 Riding Lesson books (Speed, Stamina, Capacity)

To claim it, redeem the code: “U49GIFT”.

You can enter it through your ESO account page or via the Redeem Reward Code option in-game.

Redeem the code directly from the in-game menu. Go to Crown Store and click “Redeem Reward Code” at the bottom of the screen. (Screenshot: TechAU)

The bundle is available until May 12, and once redeemed the items will be delivered to your in-game mailbox.

The foundation for ESO’s new seasonal system

While Update 49 introduces plenty of changes right away, its bigger purpose is setting up ESO’s new seasonal structure.

Starting April 2, Season Zero will officially launch and introduce systems that will define how the game delivers content going forward. We’ve already talked about these in our last article, but to recap, some of the major systems arriving with Season Zero include:

Gold Coast Bazaar: a new vendor where players can spend seasonal currency. Arriving March 25

Tamriel Tomes: a seasonal progression system similar to a battle pass. Launching with Season Zero on April 2

The Night Market event zone: a limited-time PvE zone arriving later in the season. Launching with Season Zero on April 2

Additional rewards, events, and challenges tied to the seasonal structure. Arriving with Season Zero on April 29

The Gold Coast Bazaar will bring returning collectibles you can acquire. (Image: Bethesda)

Season Zero acts as a test run for ESO’s new content model, with seasons planned to run for roughly three months at a time.

Update 49 is just the beginning

On its own, ESO’s Update 49 already brings meaningful changes, from the revitalised Dragonknight class, to major quality-of-life improvements, and free rewards for players.

The bigger picture is clear: this patch is the starting point for ESO’s next era. With Season Zero launching April 2, more content dropping before the launch, new reward systems, and event zones, players are about to experience Tamriel in a whole new light.

For now, if you haven’t logged in yet, make sure you grab the free reward bundle, and maybe give Dragonknight another look. The flames are burning a lot hotter than before.