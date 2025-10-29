Something sinister has been stirring behind the Writhing Wall. Now, at long last, the barrier has fallen. Well, at least we’re getting closer!

With The Elder Scrolls Online: Seasons of the Worm Cult Part 2 now live on PC and Mac, players will be able to venture beyond and uncover what the Worm Cult has been plotting in the shadowy expanse of Eastern Solstice.

Once each server has unlocked the new zone by completing the Battle for the Writhing Wall event, players can journey into Eastern Solstice. You can check each server’s progress on the official event page.

This update marks the next and final chapter of ESO’s long-running Worm Cult saga. It’s a story ten years in the making. For those who’ve stood against Mannimarco’s dark disciples since the game’s earliest days, this is the culmination of a decade of necromantic scheming, betrayal, and uneasy alliances.

Get ready for the continuation of the Worm Cult Saga. (Image: Supplied)

A new region awaits: Eastern Solstice

The previously sealed Eastern Solstice will be opened once each server completes the Battle for the Writhing Wall. Eastern Solstice will offer a host of new challenges and secrets to uncover. Expect grim landscapes, towering ruins, and the kind of lore-rich exploration ESO is famous for. Players will encounter new world bosses, delve into mysterious dungeons, and face the dangers lurking within an all-new public dungeon, with each adding new layers to the cult’s twisted narrative.

But it’s not just about closing out a storyline. This update also deepens ESO’s worldbuilding, weaving threads that tie back to the game’s earliest conflicts while setting the stage for whatever comes next. If you’ve been following the Season of the Worm Cult arc, this is where everything converges.

Public dungeons are sure to be a hit. (Image: Supplied)

Update 48 brings quality-of-life fixes and Heart’s Week

Alongside the story content, Update 48 rolls out as a free base-game patch for all players. It introduces a series of quality-of-life improvements and balance changes, including an upgraded leaderboard system to make competition fairer and more rewarding.

Perhaps most excitingly, the update also brings a brand-new seasonal event: Heart’s Week. While details are still under wraps, it’s being teased as a community-driven celebration filled with in-game activities and exclusive rewards.

The event will take place around Valentine’s Day next year and is perfect for players looking for something fresh after finishing the main storyline. There’s also the upcoming New Life Festival which will feature eight additional daily quests, new styles, and a new player house.

Heart’s Week will feature passive bonuses for your Companion’s XP, rapport gains, and the chance to receive gold-quality Companion jewelry. There will also be special reward boxes and new styles. (Image: Bethesda)

Coming Soon to Consoles

While PC and Mac players can jump in now—well once your server completes the Battle for the Writhing Wall—console adventurers do need to a wait a little. Seasons of the Worm Cult Part 2 and Update 48 launch for Xbox and PlayStation on November 12.

If you’ve been part of the battle to reclaim the Writhing Wall, or you’re just joining the fray, this update is the perfect time to return to Tamriel. The saga that started a decade ago is finally coming to an end, and the shadows of the Worm Cult won’t go quietly.