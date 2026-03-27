Celebrate Easter in Final Fantasy XIV Online’s new event

Spring has arrived in Final Fantasy XIV Online (FFXIV Online), and that means one thing: Hatching-tide is back for 2026 with a fresh minigame and some very on-theme rewards. I mean, it’s Spring if you’re in the Northern Hemisphere, Autumn for those in the South. Whichever part of the globe you reside in, you can celebrate Easter in FFXIV Online.

If you’re planning to jump in, here’s everything you need to know, including when the event ends, how to start it, and what you can earn.

When is Hatching-tide?

You don’t have long to get involved this year. The Hatching-tide 2026 event is available right now and runs until April 7 at 12:59 AEST (yes, we managed to get Australian times for you, and don’t forget about daylight saving ending for those currently in AEDT zones). That’s your hard deadline to unlock all event rewards. If you miss the event, you’ll likely need to wait for items to show up later on the Mog Station (if at all).

How to start the Hatching-tide event

Getting started is straightforward, provided you meet the level requirement. You’ll need to be at least level 15 to start the quest. Log into FFXIV Online and head to Old Gridania. Go to Mih Khetto Amphitheatre and speak with the Stylish Dreamer. You’ll be able to pick up the event quest titled “Of Weeds and Whimsy.”

You’ll find the Stylish Dream at Mih Khetto Amphitheatre in Old Gridania. (Image: FFXIV Online)

As is tradition with seasonal events in FFXIV, this acts as your entry point into all the limited-time content.

What’s new this year?

The 2026 event introduces a brand-new replayable mini-game, which is where most of your time will be spent. You can unlock this mini-game as you go through the quest.

Players are given a garden scythe and tasked with clearing weeds in a small activity zone. Hidden within those weeds are eggs that you’ll want to collect.

Wield a scythe and collect eggs. (Image: FFXIV Online)

There are two ways to approach it:

Farm eggs to trade with the Stylish Dreamer for rewards

Chase high scores if you’re feeling competitive

It’s a simple loop, but a nice change of pace from the usual quest-only format.

Hatching-tide 2026 rewards

This year’s FFXIV Online rewards lean heavily into the spring aesthetic, with both housing and cosmetic items up for grabs. Here’s what you can earn:

Egg basket housing decorations

Egg and blossom-themed eyewear

Artwork from previous Hatching-tide events is available as posters and small tabletop frames

There are plenty of housing decorations to collect. (Image: FFXIV Online)

One neat touch this year is that you can wear both eyewear items at the same time, giving you more flexibility for glam setups. To unlock these, you’ll need to trade in the eggs you collect during the minigame with the Stylish Dreamer.

Sport more than one pair of eyeglasses. (Image: FFXIV Online)

Don’t forget the deadline

Like all seasonal events in Final Fantasy XIV Online, Hatching-tide is only around for a limited time.

If you want the rewards, make sure you:

Start the quest before April 7

Farm enough eggs for your desired items

Claim everything before the event wraps

Because once it’s gone, it’s gone… at least for now.