Game On: Xbox App finally lands on LG Smart TVs in Australia, play games without a console

LG Electronics has officially launched the Xbox app on compatible Smart TVs this week, bringing cloud gaming directly to your living room. LG Smart TV owners in 26 countries are now able to play the latest indie hit to the biggest titles directly through the Xbox app on their LG Smart TVs.

This means Aussies in the market for a new TV, or those with a recent compatible model, can now stream hundreds of Xbox titles without needing a console. You’ll find the app ready to download via the LG Gaming Portal or the standard LG Apps store.

Naturally, you’ll need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which currently runs A$22.95 per month in Australia, and a compatible Bluetooth controller.

The app works on LG Smart TVs and select smart monitors running webOS 24 or newer versions, which importantly includes select 2022 OLED TVs and 2023 OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD models that have received the necessary firmware update (version 23.20.01 or higher).

Here’s a look at what the integration offers:

Access Hundreds of Titles

Jump straight into gameplay with games from Activision, Bethesda, Blizzard, Mojang, Xbox Game Studios, and more, right from launch day.

Play Upcoming Blockbusters

Get ready for highly anticipated releases like Call of Duty®: Black Ops 6, Avowed, South of Midnight, and Towerborne via the cloud.

Stream Select Owned Games

Beyond the Game Pass library, Ultimate members can also stream certain games they already own, such as NBA 2K25 and Hogwarts Legacy.

LG is leveraging the picture quality of its OLED and QNED TVs for this, promising smooth gameplay upscaled to 4K for detailed visuals.

The app is also confirmed to be heading to LG’s portable StanbyME screens soon, further expanding where you can access your games. This move significantly broadens the reach of Xbox Cloud Gaming, previously limited primarily to Samsung TVs and other devices like the Fire TV Stick.

For more information, head to https://www.lg.com/au/tv-soundbars/all-tv-soundbars/