REVIEW: GravaStar Supernova Bluetooth Speaker, cyberpunk vibes with epic sound

If you’re building a desk setup with a particular aesthetic in mind, the gear you choose matters. Not just how it performs, but how it looks sitting alongside your keyboard, mouse and lighting.

That’s where the Supernova Bluetooth Speaker from GravaStar really stands out. And it fits perfectly with the GravaStar Mercury V75 Pro Neon Graffiti edition keyboard.

These cyberpunk vibes pair well with the GravaStar keyboard. (Photo: TechAU)

This isn’t your typical boring black Bluetooth speaker. Instead, it leans heavily into a cyberpunk-inspired design that looks like something pulled straight out of a sci-fi mech workshop.

And honestly… that’s the point.

Design: unapologetically cyberpunk

The first thing you notice about the Supernova is the design.

It sits on three mechanical-style legs like a tiny robot or walker, with a lantern-style core that glows with RGB lighting. It’s part speaker, part ambient desk lighting, and very much designed to be seen. Again, this really fits that cyberpunk vibe we saw in the GravaStar Mercury V75 Pro keyboard.

This is one of those products that will absolutely divide opinion.

It’s definitely an aesthetic. (Photo: TechAU)

Some people will look at it and think it’s over the top. Others (especially if you’re building a cyberpunk or futuristic desk setup) will immediately get it. Me, I love it.

Placed next to a mechanical keyboard and RGB lighting, it fits the aesthetic perfectly. It looks less like a speaker and more like a piece of desk art.

The matte black version is particularly good for this. It’s subtle enough to blend into darker setups while still letting the RGB lighting pop.

The frame is built from zinc alloy, giving it a solid premium feel and reassuring weight. It doesn’t feel like a plastic novelty gadget you’d get at the two-dollar store. It feels like a proper piece of hardware.

The design is solid. (Photo: TechAU)

Setup, connectivity, and controls

Getting started with the Supernova is refreshingly simple. Power it on and the speaker pulses with light while searching for Bluetooth devices. Once connected, the lighting shifts and reacts as audio starts playing, adding another layer to the atmosphere.

The speaker supports Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity, but it also includes a 3.5mm audio input if you want a wired connection to a PC or other device. Charging is handled through USB-C, which is always nice to see. Even better, it can charge while in use, so it can easily stay on your desk as a semi-permanent speaker.

There’s good connectivity so you can choose the way you want to play sound. (Photo: TechAU)

One small surprise: you can also connect through USB-C directly for both power and audio, meaning you don’t necessarily need Bluetooth at all.

That’s a nice bonus for desktop setups where a wired connection is preferable.

There are controls on top on the speaker so you can physically interact with it. They are nice, tactile buttons that allow you to quickly change lighting, adjust volume, and turn it on/off.

Controls on the top allow you to quickly switch lighting modes, volume, and turn it off. (Photo: TechAU)

Lighting and atmosphere

One of the most interesting parts of the Supernova is the lighting.

It offers multiple lighting modes with different colours and effects, including pulsing dynamic lighting and ambient modes.

The result is less like a speaker and more like a hybrid between beautiful ambident lighting, and an audio system. When music is playing and the lighting shifts through colours, it really adds to the overall vibe of a workspace or gaming setup. Sometimes it can feel a little over the top, but again, that’s exactly the style this product is going for, and it really suits my vibe.

I’m loving these lighting vibes. (Photo: TechAU)

Sound quality

Looks aside, the most important thing is how it actually sounds. Thankfully, the Supernova delivers. I mean, that’s what happens when you put an AMD RADEON RX 9070 XT 16G GDDR6 Mercury Nova OC graphics card inside a portable speaker. You can bet the sound is great.

Sound from the Future. (Photo: TechAU)

Inside is a 25W speaker system with a 3-inch full-range driver and a precision tweeter, giving it plenty of volume and clarity for a desk or small room.

Everything looks high quality and premium. (Photo: TechAU)

In real-world use, the sound is surprisingly crisp. Music comes through clean and detailed, with good balance between highs and mids. It easily fills a desk space or office without sounding strained.

For something that looks this stylised, it’s nice to see the audio quality hasn’t been treated as an afterthought. Battery life is rated at up to 9 hours per charge, which is plenty for portable use or moving it around the house.

Final thoughts

The Supernova isn’t trying to be the most neutral studio monitor or the most minimalist speaker on the market. Instead, it’s designed for people who want their tech to be part of their setup aesthetic.

If you’re building a desk with cyberpunk vibes, RGB lighting, and mechanical keyboards, this thing fits right in. It’s bold, it’s a little over the top, and it sounds great. And sometimes that’s exactly what you want.

You can grab the GravaStar Supernova for $249.99 AUD from Clever House. Whilst my preference is for the matte black version, there’s also a “War Damaged Yellow” colour available. This might suit a certain aesthetic. You can purchase multiple speakers and pair them together for some dynamic sound that amplifies some of your favourite tunes.