Hyundai IONIQ 5 EV starts at A$71,900, up to 451 km range, just 400 available in November

Hyundai has unveiled their pricing for the IONIQ 5 battery-electric medium SUV in Austrlaia. Set to go on sale in September, it’s hard to describe the starting price of A$71,900 + on road costs as cheap, it has landed at a reasonable price for what’s on offer and if you’re keen to buy into an all-electric future, the IONIQ 5 does offer some unique features.
IONIQ 5 will be offered initially as a highly equipped ‘IONIQ 5’ launch variant, with a choice of 2WD (rear) or AWD powertrain, up to an initial allocation of 400 units. Hyundai says this first batch will be sold directly to customers, on a first-in, first-served basis, but I think they should continue this direct sales model for all IONIQ 5’s sold in Australia. This has been incredibly successful for the market leader and is something OEMs would do well to replicate.
This new online process is unique to IONIQ 5. The rest of the Hyundai range – including Kona Electric and IONIQ Electric – will continue to be sold through the dealership network in the traditional manner. Make no mistake, buying a new car online is a scary concept for many, but as long as in-person test drives are made available, the transaction piece can easily happen electronically.
The IONIQ 5 offers a real cutting-edge design and that alone will draw many from alternative options. Built on Hyundai’s dedicated Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), IONIQ 5 makes the most of the architecture’s design freedoms with its unique proportions and spacious, flexible and fully-featured interior.
The IONIQ 5 leverages its battery to offer a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function, that enables you to connect an adapter to the charge port and charge basically any 240v appliance. This makes the IONIQ 5 a great option for those who like to travel to off-the-grid locations for a couple of days.
“It is our great pleasure to introduce the futuristic IONIQ 5 battery-electric medium SUV, as the first model from our IONIQ EV sub-brand.”
“The powerful, long-range, ultra-fast charging IONIQ 5 represents the leading edge in zero-emissions battery-electric vehicles and is certain to delight customers,” he said.
“Furthermore, by offering IONIQ 5 via an online direct-to-customer sales model, we aim to provide a fair allocation of the limited initial supply in response to overwhelming demand for this vehicle.”Hyundai Motor Company Australia Chief Executive Officer Jun Heo
One downside of the IONIQ 5 is the lack of additional storage by way of a frunk, something now commonly expected with an EV. Unfortunately Hyundai’s arrangement of the front motor, cooling and other equipment consumed the space under the hood.
IONIQ 5 Overview
From launch, IONIQ 5 will be available in one flagship trim, with the option of a 2WD, rear-driven motor layout, or a dual motor (rear & front) HTRAC AWD layout. Other trim grades of IONIQ 5 will be introduced at a later date, with timing yet to be confirmed.
Every IONIQ 5 provides the safety of seven airbags and features an extensive suite of SmartSense advanced active safety and driver assistance technologies.
A 12.3″ digital instrument cluster headlines the in-cabin technology, along with a 12.3-inch Multimedia navigation unit featuring Android Auto/Apple CarPlay smartphone compatibility and a BOSE eight-speaker premium audio system.
Luxuries include leather-appointed seats trimmed in sustainable eco-processed leather, 12-way power front seats with ‘Relaxion’ (zero gravity) mode & memory function, and two-way power rear seats (60/40) with memory.
There is also a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a vision glass roof with power sunshade, and a smart power tailgate.
LED headlights, front guide lights and taillights, and striking 20″ alloy wheels complement IONIQ 5’s progressive style to create an attractive, high-tech image.
Smart regenerative braking, a safety-enhancing Virtual Engine Sound System (VESS) and an ‘i-Pedal’ mode that allows one-pedal driving, lets customers enjoy the full benefit of IONIQ 5’s progressive powertrain.
Exterior Design
IONIQ 5’s progressive design is made possible by the freedoms of a dedicated EV platform. By evoking the daring attitude of Hyundai Pony, the company’s first production car, IONIQ 5 highlights Hyundai’s 45-year design journey whilst simultaneously looking ahead to the future.
IONIQ 5’s unique exterior design is characterised by the Pony-inspired profile over a 3,000mm wheelbase. This extended wheelbase requires a more sophisticated approach to translate this new proportion into a contemporary EV typology.
The frontal styling is defined by an eye-catching V-shape incorporating distinctive daytime running lights (DRLs) that provide an unmistakable light signature unique to IONIQ 5. These small, ‘Parametric Pixel’ clusters are echoed at the rear of the vehicle.
Also featuring at the front is Hyundai’s first clamshell bonnet, which is designed to minimise panel gaps for optimal aerodynamics.
Aero-optimised wheels continue the Parametric Dynamics design theme and are offered in a super-sized 20-inch diameter, the largest ever fitted to a Hyundai EV.
The front and rear forms merge on IONIQ 5’s flanks in a distinctive Z-shape, as part of the ‘Parametric Dynamics’ design theme, first seen on the all-new Tucson, While the strong C-pillar shape, inspired by Hyundai’s ‘45’ EV concept, gives IONIQ 5 a commanding and distinctive presence clearly identifiable from a distance.
Automatic power operated flush door handles complete a clean surface styling treatment and enhance IONIQ 5’s aerodynamic efficiency.
Customers can choose from a palette of six exterior colours incorporating nature-inspired hues exclusive to IONIQ 5. These include solid Atlas White, Galactic Grey Metallic, Phantom Black, Digital Teal-Green and Lucid Blue Mica, and the Matte Gravity Gold.
Interior
IONIQ 5’s underfloor battery and compact EV powertrain give rise to an uncommonly spacious cabin with a flat floor, allowing for superb freedom of movement.
A ‘Living Space’ theme runs through IONIQ 5’s interior, centred on a sliding universal island centre console that can be slid fore and aft by up 140mm, for maximum versatility.
Additional clever design touches, such as power-adjustable front seats that are some 30% slimmer than conventional units, further optimise IONIQ 5’s cabin space and versatility.
IONIQ 5 complements its eco-friendly powertrain through the use of sustainable materials in the cabin, such as seats, headliner, door trim, carpets and armrests manufactured using recycled PET bottles, plant-based (bio PET) yarns and natural wool yarns, and bio paint with plant extracts.
The upholstery in IONIQ 5 is stitched from eco-processed leather and is offered in a choice of Obsidian Black, or two-tone Dove Grey/Dark Pebble Grey or Dove Grey/Dark Teal, each with a contrasting 100% biodegradable & recyclable paperette insert.
Performance specifications
IONIQ 5 is offered initially with a high-voltage 72.6kWh lithium-ion polymer battery, driving either a single, rear-mounted electric motor (rear-wheel drive), or dual rear- and front-mounted electric motors (all-wheel drive), to offer a zero-emission electric vehicle experience without compromise on range or performance.
|Comparison
|2WD
|AWD
|Powertrain
|Electric motor – rear
|160 kW / 350 Nm
|155 kW / 350 Nm
|Electric motor – front
|–
|70 kW / 255 Nm
|Total system output
|160 kW / 350 Nm
|225 kW / 605 Nm
|Battery & recharging
|Battery capacity
|72.6 kWh Li-ion Polymer
|72.6 kWh Li-ion Polymer
|Charging compatibility
|400 V / 800 V
|400 V / 800 V
|Plug-in standard charging (AC)
|up to 10.5 kW
|up to 10.5 kW
|Standard charging time (AC)
|6 hr 6 min*
|6 hr 6 min*
|Plug-in fast charging (DC)
|up to 350 kW
|up to 350kW
|Fast charging time (DC) – 50 kW
|56 min 30 sec*
|61 min 42 sec*
|Ultra-fast charging time (DC) – 350 kW
|17 min 16 sec*
|17 min 16 sec*
|Efficiency & range
|Combined Wh/km (kWh/100km)
|179 (17.9)
|190 (19.0)
|Combined CO2
|Zero emissions
|Zero emissions
|Electric range (WLTP)
|451 km
|430 km
|Performance
|Top speed
|185 km/h
|185 km/h
|0 ~ 100 km/h
|7.4s
|5.2s
|80 ~ 120 km/h
|4.7s
|3.8s
Ultra-fast charging & Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) Function
The E-GMP platform underpinning IONIQ 5 supports both 400V and 800V charging infrastructures without the need for additional components or adapters.
A world-first patented technology, the multi-charging system operates the motor and inverter to boost 400V to 800V for stable charging compatibility.
With a DC 350kW public charger, IONIQ 5 can charge from 10% to 80% in less than 18 minutes; with a five-minute charge boosting range by 100km, based on WLTP figures.
IONIQ 5 also provides an innovative Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function, which allows customers to charge electric devices, such as electric bicycles, scooters, camping equipment. or even another electric vehicle from IONIQ 5, making it a powerful charger on wheels.
Using the supplied V2L adapter, customers can charge high-power electric equipment via the vehicle’s charge port, where the vehicle can provide up to 3.6kW of power.
Safety and technology
IONIQ 5 features an extensive standard suite of SmartSense™ advanced active safety and driver assistance technologies.
There are also 7 airbags, including Hyundai’s pioneering front centre side airbag.
Mounted in the left side of the driver’s seat backrest, this airbag is designed to prevent or reduce the severity of injuries caused by collisions of front passengers with each other, or with interior components, in the event of a side impact collision.
IONIQ 5’s SmartSense suite includes the following technologies, including some firsts for Hyundai:
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist;
- Car / Pedestrian / Cyclist detection
- Junction Turning & Crossing (new for Hyundai)
- Lane Change Oncoming & Side (new for Hyundai)
- Evasive Steering Assist (new for Hyundai)
- Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance-Assist
- Blind-Spot View Monitor
- Driver Attention Warning, including; Leading Vehicle Departure Alert
- High Beam Assist
- Intelligent Speed Limit Assist
- Lane Following Assist
- Lane Keeping Assist – Line/Road-Edge
- Manual Speed Limit Assist
- Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist – Rear
- Parking Distance Warning – Front/Rear
- Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance
- Rear Occupant Alert
- Safe Exit Assist
- Smart Cruise Control, including: Stop & Go function and Machine Learning function (new for Hyundai)
- 3D Surround View Monitor
Direct-to-customer sales model
The initial batch of IONIQ 5 EVs will be ordered and sold online directly to customers. This sales process has been chosen in light of the unprecedented high demand for IONIQ 5 in Australia and the limited initial supply.
Hyundai Motor Company Australia has had more than 120 deposits placed with dealerships over the last eight months, and over 11,000 expressions of interest submitted. This level of interest is unprecedented for a Hyundai vehicle.
The new direct-to-customer sales model aims to provide a fair allocation of IONIQ 5 to customers across Australia based on demand.
Currently, the sales model is only planned to apply for the introduction of IONIQ 5, Hyundai will continue to sell the electrified vehicle range – Kona EV, IONIQ Hybrid, Plug-In Hybrid and Electric – through the Hyundai BlueDrive dealership network.
Online Sales Process
The online sales process will be rolled out in three phases via the Hyundai Australia public website:
- Those customers who have already placed deposits with Hyundai dealerships over the past eight months will have first priority to secure a vehicle during the initial period of online ordering, starting from 27 September.
- From 12 October, any customer who has previously registered their interest in IONIQ 5 will be giving 24-hours early access to place a vehicle order.
- Then, from the 13 October ordering will open up to the general public.
IONIQ 5 orders are secured with the $2,000 deposit, on a true first-come-first-served basis.
After the initial allocation of 400 vehicles is exhausted, expressions of interest will continue to be taken and Hyundai will remain in close contact with all interested customers
Delivery Partners and Servicing
The initial allocation of IONIQ 5s will be delivered to customers through approximately 10 Delivery Partners chosen from the Hyundai dealer network.
IONIQ 5 aftersales support and servicing will be provided by all 32 Hyundai BlueDrive dealerships across Australia.
Pricing and availability
|Powertrain
|Transmission
|IONIQ 5
|160 kW 2WD
|Reduction gear
|$71,900
|225 kW AWD
|Reduction gear (f/r)
|$75,900