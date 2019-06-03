iTunes as you know it is dead. Split into 3 apps.

During the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) Apple has announced that iTunes is dead.
In 2019, the branding of the application was a little misplaced, given the applications original scope of music has grown to include music, video, podcasts and applications as well as device syncing.
Apple has decided to split iTunes into 3 separate apps – Apple Music, TV, and Podcasts.
There wasn’t really a solid explanation of why this is occurring, other than to reflect on the trajectory of continuing to make a single app do everything.
The phone sync will now move to the Finder.
Apple Music will now be dedicated to the task of providing music to your desktop in macOS Catalina. The Podcasts app similarly has a focus on that specific objective. This separation will likely see you doing a lot more app switching, rather than selecting a different menu item in the same app.