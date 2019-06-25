Junglefy gets $100k to turn Sydney Motorways green

The NSW Government has awarded $100,000 to Junglefy. The company loves to green up spaces from the walls of office buildings, to the side of highways.

Two of Sydney’s busiest motorways will be among the first in the world to trial new ‘breathing walls’ which promise to absorb pollution, the sound of traffic and cool air temperatures.

The first two motorways to trial the technology will be the Eastern Distributor and the Hills M2 and Junglefy hopes to see more Breathing Walls rolled out on motorways around the world with the company currently targeting international markets in Northern Europe, South East Asia and Northern China.

“Junglefy has received a $100,000 Building Partnerships grant from the NSW Government-backed Jobs for NSW to further test its already proven technology on Sydney’s motorways.” Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres

After having traveled to Singapore earlier this year, I certainly appreciated the heavy application of plants in their CBD. While the climate is more humid than most of Australia, the plants intermingled with city roads and buildings certainly had a different feel to the city than many of our concrete jungles. It’s interesting to consider how our roadways and other traditional hard surfaces could be transitioned to greener spaces, while having the added benefit of helping with air quality.

Junglefy managing director Jock Gammon said the company, which started with three staff in 2009 but now has 33 today, was using its technology to tap into what mother nature had been doing for billions of years.

“Jobs for NSW’s support will help fund our research, further prove our technology and pave the way for our expansion internationally. Plants are the lungs of our city so it’s incredibly exciting we now have the chance to work with Transurban and UTS Sydney to test our breathing walls on Sydney motorways after proving their effectiveness on numerous sites nationally. We will test the walls on motorways by installing sensors to monitor and record pollution levels in real time. Data will be recorded over six months by a research team at the University of Technology Sydney with results to be written up and peer reviewed and published.” Junglefy managing director Jock Gammon

Mr Gammon said the breathing walls were scientifically proven to remove particulate matter (PM 2.5 ) and volatile organic compounds. He went on to say they also look beautiful, soften our urban environment, make our cities cooler and provide a habitat for biodiversity.

The resilience of mother nature is amazing. During previous research, we put plants in polluted containers for five hours a day, five days a week for five weeks and while there was pollution on the leaves the plants performed and survived just fine.

“Our breathing wall is a modular system that can remove air pollutants faster than any other plant-based system. We want to turn our cities into urban jungles with plants growing everywhere. In the next 10 to 15 years we will see a much bigger uptake of living infrastructure in our cities because living infrastructure can provide our built environment with natural beauty as well as happier and healthier people.” Junglefy managing director Jock Gammon

Check out some of their other projects at https://junglefy.com.au/projects/