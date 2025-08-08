KICKSTARTER: Automated ironing gadget can press your clothes in under a minute. $700,000 in funding, closes in 4 days

For decades, ironing has remained one of the most dreaded household chores, stubbornly immune to the wave of smart home innovation. That changes now. Enter Einsen, the world’s first fully automated smart ironing system that promises professional-grade results at home in less than 60 seconds.

This compact benchtop device is launching via Kickstarter, and it’s built to eliminate the time, hassle and guesswork from your daily garment routine.

Smart ironing gets the tech treatment

“People invest in smart homes, smart kitchens—even smart toothbrushes—but they’re still ironed by hand,” – Joss Charpenay, Founder and CEO, Einsen.

Designed for professionals, busy households, or just anyone who hates ironing, Einsen takes your wrinkled shirt and turns it into a pressed, wearable garment in under a minute, all at the press of a button.

It’s not just another steam appliance. Einsen combines intelligent software, thermal engineering and mechanical precision to change the way you think about ironing.

Features

Einsen isn’t just a clever gadget—it’s a full-featured garment care system designed for the real world. Whether you’re dealing with delicate fabrics or stubborn wrinkles, Einsen brings industrial-grade tech into a countertop form factor. Here’s a breakdown of what makes it stand out:

Automated ironing system

After placing your garment on a custom hanger, Einsen auto-feeds it into the machine, handling steaming, pressing, and wrinkle removal without any manual adjustments.

3D ironing technology

The patent-pending system adapts to your clothing’s shape, using a network of internal plates to press seams, collars and cuffs simultaneously.

Superheated dry steam

At up to 200°C, the steam penetrates layers without dampening the fabric, ensuring fast results with no need for extra drying time.

Precision pressure control

Einsen’s internal press is spring-mounted and dynamic, adjusting in real time to each part of the garment to ensure uniform pressure without damaging the fabric.

Intelligent fabric treatment

Via the companion app, Einsen learns what it’s ironing—fabric type, size, thickness—and optimises temperature, pressure, and speed for the perfect result.

Compatibility for real-world wardrobes

It supports garments from XXS to XXL, including shirts, polos, trousers, underwear, pillowcases, scarves and more. It’s designed to handle common fabrics like cotton, polyester, wool, linen and even denim.

Smart modes built for everyday use

Einsen is more than just a press-and-go machine, it also offers three tailored modes designed to solve specific clothing care challenges.

Hygiene Mode eliminates bacteria, fungi and viruses with high-temperature steam, making it ideal for uniforms and garments that see frequent wear.

Eco Mode reduces thermal output and water usage to minimise energy consumption during daily use.

Refresh Mode, meanwhile, is perfect for those garments that don’t need a full wash but could use a deodorising lift. It allows you to re-wear clothes more often, reducing your laundry load and extending your clothing’s lifespan.

Compact size, serious performance

Despite all its tech, Einsen fits neatly on your countertop. It’s built with modern living spaces in mind, offering a compact, space-efficient solution that doesn’t require a laundry or utility room. The automatic feed mechanism means no constant repositioning—simply hang the garment on the included hanger, insert it, and walk away.

The unit has been designed with safety at the forefront, with a cool-touch casing, auto shut-off, and sensors that prevent overheating or misuse. It’s also surprisingly energy-efficient, using significantly less water and power compared to conventional irons, thanks to its focused steam delivery and short cycle times.

A smarter way to iron

Einsen isn’t just about speed—it’s about quality and garment longevity. By combining dry steam with dynamic pressure control, Einsen delivers crisp, dry finishes that rival commercial services. More importantly, it protects fabrics by applying just the right amount of heat and pressure at every stage of the process.

This means fewer washes, less wear and tear, and a reduced risk of accidental damage. Superheated steam also acts as a chemical-free sanitiser, removing bacteria and allergens without relying on detergents—making it an excellent option for sensitive skin and allergy sufferers.

App connectivity for full control

Einsen includes Bluetooth connectivity and pairs with a dedicated mobile app. Through the app, users can select garment types, sizes and fabrics to help the machine adjust its internal settings with precision. It also allows access to modes like Hygiene, Eco and Refresh.

Looking ahead, Einsen plans to roll out software updates with even more functionality, including remote start, cycle completion notifications, and personalised presets based on user history and preferences.

For more information, head to Einsen’s Kickstarter page