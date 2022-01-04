LG’s 2022 TVs led by a monster 97″ OLED

LG has unveiled their 2022 TV lineup today, headlined by the LG 2022 OLED TVs.

In the latest round of how big is too big, LG’s flagship display this year will be a monster 97″ OLED model, as well as a new 83″ model, adding to the OLED model lineup at 55″, 65″ and 77″ TVs.

This OLED TV series features thin bezels for an immersive viewing experience in addition to giving the TV a sleeker look.

Fast and Smart

At the heart of select new LG TV models, the α 9 Gen 5 leverages deep learning to enhance upscaling performance and give onscreen images three-dimensional quality by making foreground and background elements distinct from one another.

The α9 Gen 5 also expands the capabilities of LG AI Sound Pro, to provide viewers with more lifelike audio; enabling the TVs’ built-in speakers to produce virtual 7.1.2 surround sound.

Upgraded UX

The latest version of the innovative LG Smart TV platform is set to enhance the user experience on the new LG TVs, delivering convenience and easy content discovery. webOS 22 introduces personal profiles so users can enjoy a customised viewing experience.

Under each profile, users can set up fast access to their favourite streaming services, get tailored content recommendations based on viewing history and receive real-time alerts to keep up with favourite sports teams. Logging into profiles can be performed either from the TV browser or from a smartphone with NFC Magic Tap.

NFC Magic Tap can also be used to mirror a mobile device screen to an LG TV. Viewers can also mirror content from one LG TV to another in the home using Room To Room Share, which enables the viewing of cable or satellite content on another TV via Wi-Fi without an additional set-top-box.

Also new for 2022, Always Ready turns an LG TV into a media display when not in use. Easy to set up in the SETTINGS menu, Always Ready is activated with a press of the power button on the LG Remote to transform the screen into a digital canvas for showcasing artwork, keeping track of time, or playing music.

What’s more, upgraded LG ThinQ AI will allow 2022 LG TVs to become smart home hubs. In addition to providing users with voice control, and compatibility with other ThinQ-powered devices, LG ThinQ AI now offers support for Matter, a new industry standard for a more secure and seamlessly connected smart home, which will allow LG TVs to work as a controller for connected devices.

Picture Quality

LG OLED TVs continue to deliver a premium viewing experience and the panels found in the 2022 OLED lineups have been certified by global product testing agency Intertek for 100 percent colour fidelity and 100 percent colour volume. LG OLED TVs are unique in its ability to match the colours in the original source content and deliver accurate colour, regardless of how bright or dark the displayed images may be.

All 2022 LG OLED TVs are certified flicker-free by both TÜV Rheinland and Underwriters Laboratories, and verified as “discomfort glare-free” by UL. LG OLED panels have also been recognised by TÜV Rheinland for their low blue light performance and are the first in the world that meet the low blue light emission requirement of Eyesafe, a U.S.-based health standards agency.

Returning to LG TVs in 2022 is Filmmaker Mode, which ensures users can watch movies as the creators intended, offering auto switching when enjoying Amazon Prime Video content.

Gaming support

LG OLED has claimed many gaming first titles over the years: first OLED TV to support NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible and first 8K OLED TV to demonstrate 8K gaming with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards. With its 1 millisecond response time, low input lag and up to four HDMI ports supporting multiple HDMI 2.1 features, it is no surprise that LG OLED is the ideal choice for console and PC gaming fans.

In an exciting development, LG has announced support for NVIDIA GeForce NOW and Google Stadia cloud gaming platforms, gamers can start having fun by just connecting a compatible controller. Let’s hope they add Xbox Cloud Gaming support as well. These won’t be available at launch, so look to a software update coming in the future.

New for 2022, LG customers can easily select and switch between game-specific features and display presets directly from the TV’s Game Optimiser menu. The Game Optimiser menu provides quick access to the new Dark Room Mode, which adjusts screen brightness for an impressive gaming experience when the lights are off. Settings for G-SYNC Compatible, FreeSync Premium and variable refresh rate (VRR) are easily accessible from Game Optimiser.

A new sports mode joins presets for first-person shooter, role-playing and real-time strategy games, delivering detailed graphics for a realistic gaming experience.

LG QNED MINI LED

Demonstrating the company’s continued innovation in the LED/LCD TV space, LG is also unveiling an expanded QNED TV lineup for 2022. Boasting LG Quantum Dot NanoCell technology, the fresh range offers stellar colour reproduction with 100% colour volume.11 Able to deliver rich, accurate colors in bright and dark areas of a scene, LG QNED Mini LED TV is capable of clear contrast thanks to LG Precision Dimming Technology. All models starting from the QNED90 Series are certified for 100% colour consistency so viewers see the same high-quality image each time, even at different viewing angles.12

INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE

LG is attempting to redefine the role of the TV in the home, with the addition of new services that facilitate personal and interactive experiences at home.

LIVENow – The award-winning LIVENow app offers access to online live concerts, shows, sports and other premium live events that users can actively participate in as well as watch. With LIVENow, LG TVs becomes a gateway to new virtual experiences, offering the ability to enjoy concerts with friends and family and with fans from all over the world.

1M HomeDance –For those who want to dance like their favorite K-Pop idols, LG TV presents the 1M HomeDance app. Created in collaboration with 1MILLION Dance Studio, one of K-Pop’s most popular choreography teams, the app provides a wide selection of tutorials to help users perfect their moves.

Users can check out their form with Camera Mode while dancing along with 1MILLION’s professional choreographers, or take a break, sit back, and watch their favorite dance clips.

LG Fitness – LG is also introducing its very first health platform, LG Fitness, to help users enjoy a healthier lifestyle at home. Users can find the ideal workout plan based on the system’s recommendations or create their own by choosing from a variety of options such as fast-paced HIIT, full-body stretching or guided meditation, among others, keeping track of their activity and progress on the app’s dashboard.

Independa –And with the arrival of Independa in the US and Canada, LG TVs can help users care for family members remotely or assist seniors to be more independent. As the first tele-healthcare service supported on LG TVs, Independa features an intuitive interface that makes it easy for users to initiate a video chat with a caregiver or easily access a menu of relevant professional services.

Pop-up notifications inform when someone is calling, and personal alerts can be set up for more reminders. All notifications and alerts are integrated into webOS so they are just a glance away. Professional services available on Independa include Dentulu (online dental consultation), Capital Rx (discount pharmacy platform), Coverdell (dental insurance benefits), WebMD (medical grade educational videos) and Sprio100 (fitness programs for seniors), among others.

For more information, check out LG’s virtual exhibition at LG.com/CES2022 starting at 3AM AEDT on January 5.