Melbourne International EV Auto Show opens this weekend: Get hands-on with the latest Electric Vehicles

The Melbourne International EV Auto Show opens its doors tomorrow, returning for its third year with a massive showcase of the latest in electric and future mobility.

Running from Friday, June 27th to Sunday, June 29th at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, the event follows a record-breaking show in Sydney that attracted over 30,000 attendees.

This is your best chance to see more than 100 electric and new energy vehicles from the world’s biggest brands all under one roof. Forget spending weeks visiting individual dealerships; you can see and compare models from Tesla, Polestar, BYD, KIA, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, and a host of new brands like Zeekr, Leapmotor, and Smart right here.

“EVs are the future, and now is the time to embrace this cleaner, more affordable, tech-driven form of transportation.



With growing government support and new incentives accelerating EV adoption, there’s never been a better time for individuals and businesses alike to explore the benefits of switching. We’re excited to welcome even more Australians who are making the switch to EVs and looking to learn, explore, and experience what’s next in the automotive space.” said Ray Evans, CEO of Future Drive AutoShows.

While the show is packed with cars you can buy today, it’s also a rare opportunity to get up close with some incredible, unique vehicles making their Australian debut.

Rolls-Royce Spectre

For the first time ever in Australia, the all-electric Rolls-Royce Spectre will be on display. This is your only chance to see the absolute pinnacle of EV luxury in person.

Exotic electrics

Alongside the Rolls-Royce, you’ll find a stunning lineup of performance EVs, including the Ferrari 296 GTB and SF90, the Porsche Taycan GTS, and show cars from Lotus and Lamborghini.

Australian firsts

The highly anticipated MG Cyberster will be on display, giving Australians a look at the future of electric roadsters. You can also get a first look at new models like the XPeng P7+ and the KIA EV3.

A huge part of the show is getting to experience the technology first-hand. On-site test drives will be available, and you can see demonstrations of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology powering everything from coffee carts to BBQs.

“Using your EV to eliminate electricity bills will transform Australia’s power grid, accelerating the retirement of our ageing, costly coal plants for good. Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology will revolutionise our country by democratising energy, empowering millions of Australians to achieve true energy independence.” Sam Evans, EV expert known as The Electric Viking.

Below is a list of the exhibitors at the show.

EVs

Segway

Leapmotor

Smart

Mercedes Benz

Polestar

Audi

KIA

Zeekr

Tesla

Volkswagen

BYD

Volvo

Mazda

LIGHT COMMERCIAL EVs

Farizon

SHOW CAR EVs



Rolls-Royce

Ferrari

Porsche

Lotus

Lamborghini

MG Cyberster

For those seriously considering a purchase, you could even drive home in a new car. FutureDrive is raffling a brand-new XPeng G6, valued at over A$60,000, to raise funds for the National Breast Cancer Foundation, with the winner announced on Sunday.

The show also tackles the big questions about ownership, like charging. While many public chargers are now pay-per-use, some councils like the City of Monash still offer limited free charging at locations like the Mount Waverley and Glen Waverley libraries.

“For many electric vehicle owners it is now possible to fully charge your car for under $5 and conveniently at home. With the purchase of your EV you now have the option to buy a charger with the vehicle or other charging options are now as low as $500 to install at home saving you time and money.” Riz Akhtar, founder of EV data company Carloop.

With Australia recently passing the 300,000 EV adoption milestone, according to the Electric Vehicle Council, the timing for this event couldn’t be better. The show also features an electric go-kart track for the kids, making it a great day out for the whole family.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster, with adult general admission priced at A$40 and concessions at A$35.

For more information, head to https://www.futuredriveauto.au