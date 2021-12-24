Merry Christmas to the geeks, hope you found some gadgets under the tree today

Merry Christmas! This morning, millions woke to a new piece of technology under the tree. From webcams to gaming consoles, robot vacuum cleaners to smart home lighting, technology has never been more part of our lives than it is right now and I hope Santa dropped some gadgets under your tree last night.

This year, I’ve had the chance to review some amazing technology and appreciate more than ever just how much it brings joy to our lives. Some gadgets are assistive to productivity, while others are just outright entertainment and fun, whatever the reason, I’m glad these products exist and I’m glad to have them in my life.

Increasingly technology from different companies are working better together (still a long way to go), but this makes interoperability and automation more available to us than ever before. Something as simple a smart times, controlled from our phones, has dramatically simplified the nightly schedule for Christmas lights and blow-up characters on the front lawn. The time returned to us, means more time with family and friends.

It’s been another rough year with Covid19 still very much still part of our lives, which means many are still working from home and that means more time in online meetings.

I was lucky enough to score a Logitech Brio 4K webcam from my wife this year, a great upgrade from the Logitech C922.

Let us know in the comments below, which technology or gadget was under your Christmas tree this year.