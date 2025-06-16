Need a security camera? Reolink’s EOFY deals are here to secure your home or business on a budget

If you’ve been considering a security camera, the End of Financial Year is the perfect time to make a move. Reolink is celebrating its 16th anniversary by rolling out some serious discounts, giving you the chance to secure your home or business with high-quality 4K cameras without stretching the budget.

This limited-time sale provides significant discounts of up to 40% off on cameras designed for a variety of needs, whether you’re a homeowner or business owner. Running until June 22, 2025, it’s the perfect opportunity to upgrade your security with an intelligent and reliable system and snag a great tax-time bargain.

Here’s a look at some of the key products on offer.

Altas PT ultra: A$251.99 (30% off)

This camera’s standout feature is its 10-second pre-recording, which captures video from before motion is even detected, ensuring you always see the full context of an event. Its industry-leading ColorX technology, which uses a large F1.0 aperture and an advanced sensor, delivers true, vivid colour footage in extremely low light without needing spotlights or infrared LEDs.

With a mammoth 20,000mAh battery, it can continuously record in 4K for up to 96 hours on a single charge, or last for months in standard motion-triggered mode. The camera also features 355° pan and 90° tilt, along with AI-powered auto-tracking of people, vehicles, and animals, making it a powerhouse for comprehensive surveillance.

TrackMix PoE: A$181.99 (30% off)

Designed for ultimate detail, the TrackMix PoE uses a unique dual-lens system to display a wide-angle 4K view and a powerful 6x hybrid zoomed-in view simultaneously on one screen. This allows you to see the bigger picture while also getting a close-up of important details like faces or licence plates.

When the camera detects a person, vehicle, or animal, it automatically pans, tilts, and zooms to follow the subject, keeping it locked in both the wide and telephoto frames. Power over Ethernet (PoE) provides both power and a stable data connection with a single cable, making it a reliable choice for monitoring shop floors, front yards, or garages.

Go PT ultra: A$272.99 (30% off)

The Go PT Ultra is the perfect solution for monitoring locations where Wi-Fi and power outlets are non-existent, like rural properties, construction sites, or even a boat mooring. It operates on a 4G LTE mobile network and can be connected to a solar panel, providing true wire-free security with a continuous power source.

It shoots in crisp 4K Ultra HD and offers a 355° pan and 140° tilt, giving you a complete view of any remote area from your phone. With smart detection to differentiate between people, vehicles, and animals, you get accurate alerts without the false alarms, ensuring you only get notified when it matters.

Argus PT ultra with solar panel: A$174.99 (40% off)

At the sharpest discount, this bundle offers a feature-packed outdoor camera that you can set up and forget about. The included solar panel keeps the battery topped up, while dual-band 2.4/5GHz Wi-Fi ensures a stable, lag-free connection for smooth 4K live streaming.

This model features motion-activated spotlights that enable vivid colour night vision, and its built-in siren can be triggered to deter intruders. Smart alerts can distinguish between people, vehicles, and pets, reducing unnecessary notifications, and you can even control the camera hands-free using Google Assistant or Alexa.

The Reolink 16th Anniversary and EOFY sale is on now, with these and other deals available until June 22nd.

For more information, head to https://store.reolink.com/au/