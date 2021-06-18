New RWD model drops Porsche Taycan entry price to A$156,300, $189,500 less than the flagship Turbo S

Electric Vehicles are slowing coming to Australia and Porsche’s successful launch of the Taycan is now being followed with additional models. There will now be 4 variants of the Taycan available in Australia.

An additional, and most affordable model, named purely Taycan, is the first rear-wheel drive variant of Porsche’s first all-electric sportscar, while the other Taycans offer AWD drivetrains.

As you’d expect, the cheaper Turismo entry model, still comes at a premium price, starting at Taycan A$156,300. By comparison, the flagship, Taycan Turbo S costs $345,800, a difference of $189,500 between the two extremes.

The Taycan 4 Cross Turismo is also being added to the product line-up. Both new models are available to order now, with first Australian deliveries expected to commence from early 2022.

Porsche is offering two battery sizes for the entry-level Taycan. The standard Performance Battery delivers up to 300 kW and 345 Nm of torque in overboost mode with Launch Control. The optional Performance Battery Plus increases output to up to 350 kW and 357 Nm of torque.

The Taycan accelerates from a standing start to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds, whichever battery is specified. While that’s faster than many ICE vehicles, it is slow when compared to some other EVs which cost far less, so you’ll really want to love the badge to go in this direction.

The top speed is also 230 km/h in both configurations, while the maximum charging capacity is up to 225 kW (Performance Battery) or up to 270 kW (Performance Battery Plus).

The Taycan 4 Cross Turismo is fitted with the Performance Battery Plus as standard and delivers up to 350 kW and 500 Nm of torque in overboost mode with Launch Control. The model is capable of accelerating from a standing start to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds thanks to its all-wheel-drive configuration.

One of the biggest questions with an EV is their range. Porsche says the entry-level Taycan is good for up to 369 km with the standard Performance Battery or up to 434 km with the optional Performance Battery Plus. The Taycan 4 Cross Turismo however, is capable of up to 437 km.

Australian standard specifications for the new Taycan

Australian models gain a range of standard equipment in addition to worldwide standard specifications.

In Australia, the new Taycan and Taycan 4 Cross Turismo will be equipped with the following driver assistance systems as standard: Comfort Access, Lane Change Assist, ParkAssist (front and rear) with Surround View, Adapive Cruise Control with Traffic Jam Assist, Head-Up Display and Power steering Plus.

Furthermore, Windscreen with Grey top tint, Automatically dimming mirrors, Electrically-folding exterior mirrors, LED headlights with PDLS Plus, Privacy glazing, Tyre sealant with electric air compressor, Steering wheel heating, Side airbags in rear compartment, 14-way Comfort seats with memory package and Digital radio are also fitted as Australian standard.

From an E-Performance perspective, the new Taycan and Taycan 4 Cross Turismo will be equipped the same equipment as the Taycan 4S. This includes the Porsche Charging Dock, a Mobile Charger Connect module, a charging cable for domestic sockets, two charging cables for industrial sockets and the Home Energy Manager to assist with the setup of efficient charging infrastructure at home.

This model also includes the most up-to-date Public Charging hardware consisting of a 150 kW on-board DC-Charger for use at 400 volt charging points, and a Mode 3 public charging cable compatible with the majority of AC charging networks already established in Australia.

Taycan owners receive a complimentary three year subscription to the Chargefox Ultra-Rapid DC charging network (up to 350 kW), and complimentary charging at selected Chargefox-managed Fast DC charging sites (mostly 50 kW). The complimentary subscription period begins on delivery of the vehicle.

Taycan specification updates for the entire Australian range

All Taycan models are now receiving specification updates as part of the model year update.

The Taycan 4S, Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S models will gain Head-Up Display, Windscreen with Grey top tinting, Tyre sealant with electric air compressor, Traffic Jam Assist and Power Steering Plus (already standard on the Taycan Turbo S) as standard.

In addition, the Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S models will also receive the 22kW onboard AC-Charger as standard (optional on other Taycan models).

As with the recent model year change for 911, Cayenne and Panamera, the Taycan range will now also receive Android Auto as standard.

With Functions on Demand (FoD), Taycan drivers can now purchase additional convenience or assistance functions as required. Alternatively, they are able to book them for a limited period.

This works after the vehicle has been delivered as well as for the sports car’s original configuration. Activation online means that it is not necessary to visit the workshop. In Australia, Active Lane Keeping Assist will be available as a FoD.

Australian Pricing

The new Taycan is available to order now Australia and comes in white or black as part of the included price. There are 11 metallic colours to choose from for an additional A$2,300, or $5,000 for a special colour. If you really want to stand out, you can have your Taycan painted in a completely custom colour, for A$18,490.

You have a choice of 7 wheel options, 6 of which cost extra. The most being 21″ aeroblades in Carbon, which cost A$16,7300.

If you continue through the Porsche Car Configurator, there are literally dozens of options to choose from. This is a dramatic difference from other automakers that give you just a couple of options.

The full Porsche Taycan Australian price list is below.