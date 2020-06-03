Porsche Taycan starts at A$191,000, more expensive and slower than Model S

If your next car must-have list includes an EV and the very best performance, then pay attention. Ahead of deliveries in December, Porsche has confirmed the Australian pricing and specifications for the new all-electric Taycan.
Australia is getting all 3 variants, the Taycan 4S, Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S. Available to order now, the configurator is now live on the Porsche’s website, with a massive list of options.
The Australian pricing for the Porsche Taycan models is as follows:
- Taycan 4S – $191,000
- Taycan Turbo – $269,100
- Taycan Turbo S – $339,100
For those prices, you’d really have to love the brand, as the numbers don’t really stack up for me. The Tesla Model S costs just A$148,730, while a fully optioned Model S, including FSD, costs just A$195,324. On the top end, you could almost buy another 2 Model 3s, with the remaining A$143,776.
When it comes to the performance, Porsche has heavily promoted the Taycan’s track performance and ability to do consecutive launches. If that’s something your chasing, then maybe you can go some way to justify the price premium, but the reality is, most people never take their cars to the track.
The Taycan 4S certainly isn’t slow, accelerating 0-100km/h in 4.0 seconds. Problem is, a Model S LR will do that same trip in 3.8, while the Performance will complete the trip in just 2.5 seconds.
Even the top model of the Taycan, the Turbo S, can only manage 2.8 seconds, so the Tesla’s 2.5s means the Model S is faster and straight line launches, like from the traffic lights, is something you are likely to do in everyday driving.
The Taycan battery sizes range from 79.2 kWh up to a 93.4kWh battery in the top two tiers. This correlates to a range of 365km – 414km based on ADR the ADR 81/02 standard of testing.
Comparing the range figures to the Tesla Model S, isn’t an exact science, with Tesla using the NEDC measurement, which loosely translates to ‘not even damn close’, but generally will see 50-100km less range in real-world driving, as the test uses a lot of the best-case scenario. The Model S LR is rated at 713km (NEDC) and Performance Model at 671km (NEDC).
With those rang numbers, I’d still confidently say you’d go further in a Model S, than a Taycan. Next, we need to take into consideration charging options.
Charging the Porsche Taycan in Australia
The Taycan is the first production vehicle with a system voltage of 800 volts, instead of the usual 400 volts for many electric cars. This enables consistent high performance, reduces the charging time and decreases the weight and installation space of the cabling. It also boasts a maximum peak charging capacity of 270 kW (Performance battery Plus).
Australian models come with the Mobile Charger Connect as standard, providing intelligent charging functions as well as a Charging Cable (Mode 3) for use at AC public charging stations. For charging at 400 volt charging points, a 150 kW on-board DC-Charger is standard in Australia.
In Australia, owners will have several ways to charge their Taycan, including High Performance Charging, Home Charging and Porsche Destination Charging.
High Performance Charging
Porsche Cars Australia has partnered with Chargefox, Australia’s largest EV charging network operator. Taycan owners will receive a complimentary three year subscription to the Chargefox Ultra-Rapid DC charging network (up to 350 kW), and complimentary charging at selected Chargefox-managed Fast DC charging sites (mostly 50 kW).
The complimentary subscription period begins on delivery of the vehicle. Owners can download the Chargefox app via Google Play or Apple App Store.
Home Charging
When purchasing a Taycan in Australia, Porsche Centre sales consultants are able to arrange a Home Check service in order to determine installation requirements for charging at home.
For that Porsche Centres have partnered with JET Charge who can deliver expert advice on home charging solutions.
The Home Energy Manager can dynamically optimise the charging process in terms of performance, time and costs. This standard specification item, correctly integrated into your domestic power network, continually monitors the power requirements of your Taycan and the available output of the power supply.
Porsche Destination Charging
When on the road, the Taycan, as well as Porsche plug-in hybrid models, benefits from the expanding Porsche Destination Charging network being installed across metro and regional sites.
Porsche Destination Chargers capable of AC charging are being installed across both metropolitan and regional sites giving owners access to complimentary charging of Porsche models.
Porsche Destination Charging will continue to be installed at premium lifestyle destinations such as luxury hotels, theatres and entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping precincts and cellar door locations.
Porsche owners are encouraged to visit the Porsche Destination Charging network section online to find charging locations as the network continues to grow. As chargers are activated they will be added to the ’charging at your destination’ section.
Technology
A big part of buying the latest electric vehicles is also the technology smarts they have in both safety, entertainment and handling.
All three models of the Taycan will be equipped with Surround View, Comfort Access, Lane Change Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, front seat ventilation, steering wheel heating, rear side airbags, electrically folding exterior mirrors, digital radio and privacy glazing.
Additional Australian standard equipment for the Taycan 4S includes 20″ Taycan Sport Aero wheels, metallic paint, front seat heating, 14-way electric comfort seats, Auto-dimming mirrors as well as the BOSE Surround Sound system.
Furthermore, the Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S will also gain driving dynamic and comfort features like Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) Sport, four-zone Advanced Climate Control and ambient lighting.
A 3 year comprehensive Porsche Connect Service Package with online functions and remote services will be standard across the Taycan range.
This includes online navigation, Radio Plus, News, Weather, Calendar, Apple CarPlay, Remote Services and media streaming with up to six months complimentary Apple Music subscription.
All things considered, it’s great to see another EV going on sale in Australia and if you’re a Porsche fan, then by all means, get after it. If you’re brand agnostic, I think the choice is pretty clear which one you’d go for. Vehicle purchases aren’t always rational though, sometimes design can be enough for you to spend up, regardless of the badge.
Porsche is one of the first legacy automakers to ship an EV to Australia and personally, I can’t wait for more, from Mercedes, Ford, GM and hopefully, many, many more.