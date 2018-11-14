Christmas is approaching fast and we’ll have a pretty amazing Christmas Gift Guide up shortly, but what won’t be on there is this.

Dyson’s Cyclone V10 cord-free vacuum is awesome, I’m a massive fan, but at the moment, they’re running a free giveaway of a cord-free toy replica when you buy one.

Sure Dyson would love to imagine every kid wants one for Christmas, but seriously, don’t buy the V10 because of this, buy it because it’s an awesome (albeit pricey) product.

The mini Dyson actually does have working suction that can pick up light debris and there’s even a debris compartment to empty it all out. The simulated cyclone action has moving colourful balls in a clear cylinder, so it looks and sounds like Dyson cord-free vacuums for grown-ups.

This special bonus gift with purchase is available now until Christmas Eve at Dyson.com.au and participating electrical retailers.

