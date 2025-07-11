Qatar Airways in-flight connectivity boosted thanks to Starlink, up to 500 Mbps per aircraft

The experience of flying is made infinitely better if you’re connected to the internet. Sure you can raw dog your way across the equator if you like, but I’d much rather engage in learning and entertainment from the internet to make the hours pass faster.

Qatar Airways is setting a new benchmark for in-flight internet, and it’s seriously quick. The airline has just announced the completion of its Starlink installation programme across its entire Boeing 777 fleet.

This means great internet speeds for passengers across 54 widebody aircraft.

This is more than just faster Wi-Fi; Qatar Airways see this as a point of difference that’ll help move ticket sales and cement them as the undisputed leader in long-haul and ultra-long-haul connectivity.

They’re now the proud operators of the world’s largest fleet of Starlink-equipped widebody aircraft, and the only carrier in the Middle East and North Africa offering this next-level service. It’s a massive win for passengers, especially those on the long haul from down under.

What’s truly impressive is the speed at which they pulled this off. Originally slated for a two-year installation, Qatar Airways got it done in just nine months – nearly 50% faster than anticipated. They even managed to cut the retrofit time per aircraft from three days down to an incredible 9.5 hours, all without disrupting their extensive flight operations. That’s some serious efficiency!

“This new milestone demonstrates our strategic investment in redefining our passengers’ expectations. We promised the fastest, most seamless in-flight connectivity in the industry, and with Starlink we have delivered it faster and at an unmatched scale.



Having completed our rollout programme for Boeing 777s, we are now fully focused on equipping our Airbus A350 fleet with Starlink, bringing this game-changing experience to even more routes across our global network of over 170 destinations.” Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer,

So, what does this mean for you, the passenger? Forget those frustrating, slow, and expensive Wi-Fi connections of old.

Passengers in both Premium and Economy cabins will enjoy complimentary, gate-to-gate Wi-Fi.

You can expect speeds of up to 500 Mbps per aircraft. Whether you’re streaming your favourite shows, crushing opponents in online games, or getting some serious work done, the connection is designed to be as fast and reliable as your internet at home, if not better.

The Starlink system offers ultra-high-speed, low-latency internet, meaning you can make video calls, play online games, and use VPNs without frustrating lags.

Since its initial launch of the first Starlink-equipped Boeing 777 in October 2024, Qatar Airways has already racked up over 15,000 Starlink-connected flights. This aggressive rollout of cutting-edge technology truly cements their position as an innovator in the aviation industry, redefining what passengers can expect from their journey.

The good news doesn’t stop there. Building on the success of the 777s, Qatar Airways is already underway with equipping its Airbus A350 fleet, with plans to complete the Starlink installation on these aircraft within the next year.

