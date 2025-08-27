After the success of the previous Razer Pokémon collab, Razer has teamed up with The Pokémon Company once again. This time, Razer is bringing everyone’s favourite mischievous Ghost-type Pokémon to your gaming setup.

The Razer Kraken Kitty V2: Gengar Edition takes everything we loved about the Kraken Kitty V2 and gives it a bold, spectral twist in true Gengar style.

Already a huge hit in Asia, this headset is now making its way to the US, Latin America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, letting more fans unleash a little chaos in their setups.

Gengar joins the lineup

Following the earlier launch of Razer’s Pokémon Collection—which included Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle—it was only a matter of time before Gengar crept into the spotlight. With its iconic purple shade, playful spikes, and shadowy silhouette, this edition is unmistakably inspired by the Ghost-type trickster we’ve all battled, trained, and loved since the days of Lavender Town.

Same power, new look

Underneath the playful design, this is still very much the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 you know and love. The headset comes complete with:

Gengar spikes & purple accents – instantly recognisable and built to stand out.

Chroma RGB earcups – complete with Gengar’s silhouette glowing with customisable lighting.

Hidden Gengar smirk – a cheeky detail for those who look closely.

Razer HyperClear cardioid mic – crisp comms, whether you’re gaming, streaming, or just chatting.

TriForce 40mm drivers – delivering sharp highs, rich mids, and deep, rumbling lows.

7.1 surround sound – for full spatial awareness, perfect for spotting footsteps creeping up behind you.

Rock a ghostly new look at your setup with the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Gengar Edition! https://t.co/spBNApSPpP @Pokemon



Now available in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/yFEHUbvikJ — R Λ Z Ξ R | ANZ (@RazerANZ) August 19, 2025

So whether you’re locked in an intense ranked session, streaming to your community, or just vibing with your favourite playlist, the Razer Gengar Edition gives you the same performance edge as the Razer Kitty Kraken V2, just with way more personality.

Price & availability

The Razer Kraken Kitty V2: Gengar Edition is available for preorder on the Razer website for $239.95 AUD ($279.95 NZD or $139.99 USD). The first global release sold out in days, so put your order in now before they sell out for good. It’s mischief time.