REVIEW: iGarden Swim Jet, skip the laps and get your training in with resistance swimming

iGarden has just launched its P Series Swim Jet, perfectly timed for the Aussie summer. This drop-in device transforms your pool into a training platform with its professional-grade swimming resistance. The powerful turbine spins to disperse the water, creating a stream of pressure you can swim against.

If you’re into Swimming for exercise, competitive sports or just enjoyment, swimming laps is not really viable, meaning even if you have a pool at home, you may end up driving to the public pool to get the serious workout in. The Swim Jet aims to solve this by letting you swim without the need for turns every few strokes, just focus on your technique and work your muscles while swimming in place.

Beyond fitness, the device features a range of modes designed for family fun, creating waves that turn a placid pool into an active play zone. Let’s face it, pools are a significant investment for most families and having more reasons to get in and enjoy them is a great thing.

iGarden may be a new name for many, but it has been around since 1999, and with this device, it is targeting modern smart homes, having recently launched the iGarden Pool Cleaning Robot (reviewed here).

As you’d expect, there’s a mobile app to control the settings, while other alternatives include a car-key style remove, and direct touch controls on the unit itself.

While I don’t have a pool myself, I do have friends around the corner who provided the perfect test bed for the device. The first setup was rudimentary, effectively getting it in the pool to see how it worked. From there, we were able to work through the setup to install the cover correctly, and a simple box over the top provides a great way to hide away the cabling.

Design

The first thing you notice about the product is its aesthetic. Unlike the clunky, white plastic housing often associated with pool accessories, this unit features a marine-grade stainless steel body that looks premium and durable.

As you unbox the device, it’s very clear that this is a serious piece of equipment. The size, the weight, the materials, all scream quality and power.

iGarden says the design was inspired by jet engines, using a “Ramjet-Profile” nozzle which isn’t just for looks, the shape is engineered to create a wider, fan-shaped current that mimics open water rather than a concentrated high-pressure jet that can be uncomfortable to swim against.

There are a few components to the setup that work like this:

The control or wallbox (looks like an EV charger) needs to be connected to mains power, which would be mounted on your wall. This provides quick and easy access to turn on the jet, adjust the mode (speed). This is connected by the black, orange and blue quick-release cables, which connect it to the jet via an incredibly generous braided cable, rated for outdoor use.

The control box’s flush-mounted display is a really nice interface to use, responding well to touch from wet hands post-swim, which suggests the company have really considered the practical reality of the end user of their product. The screen is clear and responsive, allowing for easy mode changes directly from the water. With just a little trial and error, you will quickly work out the right speed for you. The great thing is that each swimmer can quickly adjust the jet stream pressure and ultimately resistance to their personal preference.

There’s no escaping the harsh reality of the Australian outdoors, but durability appears to be a core focus, with the product featuring an IP68 rating, giving you confidence it can withstand the sun and water. Despite this, I’d still think carefully about mounting the control box, and try to avoid this being in direct sunlight.

The stainless steel construction of the turbine also provides reassurance against corrosion, which is a common failure point for pool equipment in the Australian climate.

The L-shaped bracket allows the jet to be installed at different heights in the pool, and has rubber feet to avoid damaging your pool wall as the pressure forces it back into the hard surface. It’s a nice design, which should work for many different pool configurations and it shows there’s been a lot of thought go into this which is definitely appreciated.

Performance

The performance of the Swim Jet P Series largely where your purchasing decision will be made. The jet is powered by “InverTurbo” technology and a brushless DC motor, which basically means it’s strong, powerful and not here to mess around.

The P Series includes 3 different models, with the top-tier P230 model delivering a flow rate of approximately 4,100 litres per minute, with a peak speed of 4 metres per second. In practice, this translates to a robust current that can challenge even strong swimmers.

The “fan-shaped” flow is a standout feature, creating a broad area of resistance that supports the swimmer’s entire body, reducing the feeling of being pushed around by a narrow stream.

The versatility of the device is highlighted by its five distinct “waving modes”. For serious training, the High Training Mode provides intense resistance for power-focused sessions. Conversely, the Light Training Mode offers a gentler current suitable for low-impact recovery or beginners. The Free Mode allows for a steady, timeless flow, perfect for those long, meditative swim sessions where you just want to find your rhythm and zone out.

For families, the Play Mode is likely to be the favourite. It simulates variable ocean waves, adding a dynamic element to the pool that kids will love.

One consideration some will have is the noise. Thankfully, the operation is surprisingly quiet thanks to the inverter technology, which avoids the loud drone typical of heavy-duty pool pumps. This makes it much more neighbour-friendly, especially for early morning swim sessions in suburban backyards.

Features

The product offers a range of great features.

InverTurbo Technology

Delivers class-leading water flow and energy efficiency using a variable speed inverter drive.

5 Waving Modes

Includes Free, Training (Light, Moderate, High), and Play modes to suit different activities and skill levels.

Full Touchscreen Interface

A waterproof, intuitive display on the unit allows for quick adjustments without needing a remote.

Remote and App Control

Offers the convenience of controlling the current speed and modes via a Bluetooth remote or a dedicated smartphone app.

IP68 Stainless Steel Motor

Built for longevity with a corrosion-resistant design that withstands continuous underwater operation.

Patented Flow Channel

Engineered hydrodynamics create a wider, smoother current that mimics natural open-water swimming.

Issues and Opportunities

One big opportunity that exists with a device mounted underwater is that of music and lighting. Sure, some swimmers may have waterproof Bluetooth earbuds to listen to their favourite podcast or playlist while they swim, but not everyone will, and it’d be great to leverage the fact that there’s already a device in your pool that has power and could provide entertainment and training.

When it comes to installation, this is marketed as “turn key” and while it’s possible to run it without a single drill bit, those who are serious enough to buy the device will likely also want to get it installed semi-permanently. This means drilling holes in your home and pool area, not something to take on lightly, requiring a decent degree of commitment.

Future iterations could benefit from an even easier mounting system, think a solution for temporary setups or renters.

We know iGarden are launching the product in Australia (I’ve had one for the past few weeks), there are even pictures of it on the AU website, but as it stands today, there’s no option to buy in Australia, so keep checking back on https://au.store.igarden.ai for local availability and pricing.

Price and Availability

The iGarden Swim Jet P Series is available directly through the iGarden online store (store.igarden.ai).

There are currently promotional discounts active as of December 2025. The pricing for the 3 models is detailed below, and as you consider these prices, it is worth noting that many people will invest A$60,000 into a pool, and this purchase could see much more utilisation of that investment.

Model Designed for Flow Rate Full Price (USD) Sale Price (USD) Discount Code P160 Casual swimmers and family fun 720 GPM $3,599 $2,999 25X16 P200 Regular swimmers who want more challenge 900 GPM $4,299 $3,599 25X20 P230 Advanced swimmers who need serious training 1,100 GPM $4,799 $3,999 25X23

You can currently add an extension cord (up to 10M) for free at checkout, handy if the distance between the Jet and the Control Box exceeds 5m. In the US they are also offering free installation.

Before you hit the buy button, it is imperative that you confirm your setup matches the requirements at checkout..

In-ground pool with ideal coping Height limit: The vertical distance from the pool edge to the water surface must be less than 8.1 inches (0.2 m).

Overall

The iGarden Swim Jet P Series is a premium addition to any pool, offering a level of performance and smart integration that far exceeds traditional swim jets. Its combination of sleek design, powerful inverter motor, and versatile modes makes it a compelling choice for fitness enthusiasts and families alike.

While the investment isn’t a small one, if you can fit it in your budget, it offers unmatched value in transforming a static backyard pool into a dynamic training facility. The performance and design of the solution are incredibly impressive, and I expect these will do quite well in Australia, given that we love playing outdoors in the summertime.

For those serious about swimming at home, I think it’s a great addition to your pool and helps you extract more value from your pool, providing many more reasons to jump in and skip the tumble turns.