Review: Shokz OpenFit Pro – Open Ear Innovation Meets Real World Limits

Shokz has spent more than a decade refining open‑ear audio, the OpenFit Pro marks its most ambitious attempt yet to push the category beyond its traditional boundaries.

The headline feature is noise reduction, something that is not a usual feature in an open‑ear design. After several weeks of testing, including writing this article while a dishwasher churned away in the next room, it’s clear the technology works but with limits.

The OpenFit Pro doesn’t silence the world. Instead, it trims the harsh edges off everyday noise, making busy environments more tolerable without blocking situational awareness. That balance will appeal to some users, but it won’t satisfy those expecting full active noise cancelling.

Unboxing, Design and Build

Taking them out of the box, it’s obvious Shokz has taken the Pro branding seriously. The earbuds feel more substantial than previous models, and the case is sturdier. The use of titanium in the frame adds a more premium feel, although it also makes the hooks slightly less flexible than earlier designs.

The fit remains comfortable for long sessions thanks to the Ultra‑Soft Silicone 2.0 material. Optional accessories help secure the buds for different ear shapes, and the IP55 rating means sweat and light rain aren’t a concern.

Specifications

Feature Details Driver 11 × 20 mm dynamic driver with dual diaphragms Noise Reduction Open‑ear noise reduction using triple microphones and adaptive algorithm EQ Five presets plus two custom modes Battery Life Up to 12 hours per charge, 50 hours with case (halved with noise reduction on) Fast Charging 10 minutes for 4 hours of playback Water Resistance IP55 Colours Black, White Price $399 Availability Pre‑sale from 6 January 2026, on‑sale 22 January 2026

Noise Reduction

This is the feature I was most sceptical about. Open‑ear designs don’t seal the ear canal, so traditional ANC simply isn’t possible. Yet Shokz has managed to create a system that reduces mid‑frequency noise enough to make a difference.

While writing this review in the living room, the dishwasher was running in the kitchen next door. With noise reduction set to maximum, the OpenFit Pro didn’t remove the mechanical hum or water splashing entirely, but it reduced both significantly. The result was a more manageable soundscape that made it easier to concentrate.

This technology isn’t a replacement for proper ANC. It’s best viewed as a comfort tool, something that takes the edge off office chatter, gym noise or household appliances. It’s not suited to running or cycling, where environmental awareness is essential, nor will it help much on trains or planes.

I experienced a mild pressure sensation with noise reduction set to maximum which was initially uncomfortable but I got used to it. Reducing the noise‑reduction level in the Shokz app helped, but doing so also reduced the effectiveness of the feature.

Other reviewers reported their experience with this sensation…

GadgetGuy’s Alice Clarke remarked: “I will caution that having the effect up to full does give me a slightly weird pressure feeling in my ears. Nothing too intense, it just feels a bit odd”.

WIRED’s Simon Cohen described: “an unexpected side effect: my first encounter with the so‑called ‘sucking’ sensation… it’s not painful, but it’s unpleasant”.

Sound Quality

Shokz says the OpenFit Pro uses an updated bass driver, but as someone who doesn’t listen to bass‑heavy music, I can’t comment on the low‑end improvements.

What I can say is that these are Shokz’s best‑sounding open‑ear earbuds to date. They offer clearer mids and slightly more detail than the OpenFit 2+, though the difference isn’t dramatic.

As with all open‑ear products, sound quality drops noticeably in noisy environments. Without passive isolation, external noise competes directly with your audio. In quiet spaces, the OpenFit Pro performs well; in busy ones, expectations need to be realistic.

Controls and Usability

Shokz has finally abandoned the hybrid touch/button system in favour of physical buttons on each earbud. It’s a welcome change. The buttons are easy to locate by feel, responsive, and fully customisable through the app. You can assign actions for playback, volume, track control and voice assistant access.

The OpenFit Pro is also the first Shokz ear‑hook model with wear sensors. Auto‑pause works reliably and is particularly handy when someone starts talking to you.

Battery life

Battery performance is strongest with noise reduction on and could easily last a whole work day that way. Shokz claims up to 12 hours per charge and 50 hours with the case, in my experience this roughly halved with noise reduction at max. A 10‑minute quick charge providing four hours of playback is genuinely useful and could for example be used to recharge during your work lunch break.

Who Are These For?

The OpenFit Pro is ideal for:

People who want situational awareness

Office workers who need to dull background noise without isolating themselves

Users who prefer comfort over in‑ear pressure

Anyone who dislikes the feeling of sealed earbuds

They are not suited to:

People expecting full active noise cancellation

Travellers wanting isolation on planes, buses, trains etc

Users who prioritise sound quality above all else

Verdict

The Shokz OpenFit Pro represents a genuine step forward for open‑ear audio. Noise reduction works better than expected (since I expected it not to work at all!), the design feels more premium, and the controls are significantly improved. But the price is high, and the limitations of open‑ear audio remain.

For the right user, these will be excellent. For everyone else, especially those wanting true ANC, better value exists elsewhere.

The biggest question is value. At $399, the OpenFit Pro costs more than premium over‑ear ANC headphones like the Sony WH‑1000XM4, which can often be found for around $369 and competition from Apple Airpods 3/4 has proper ANC.

The previous generation highly capable Shokz OpenFit 2+ can be found for around $300 for readers who aren’t interested in noise reduction features in open ear buds.

For more information, head to shokz.com.au