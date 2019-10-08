Review: Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD Performance

Autopilot / Autosteer

Tesla’s array of cameras, sensors and radar, provide the Model 3 with a 360 degree understanding of its surroundings. A long range forward-facing radar that shoots through the front bar, provides visibility up to hundreds of meters away. It can even shoot underneath the car ahead of you and monitor the car in front of that, preparing the brakes should the cars ahead stop quickly.

12 ultrasonic sensors located around the vehicle’s body, also provide you cm precision when parking or navigating a drivethrough. The sensor suite is complimented by 8 cameras, found in the windscreen, side pillars, indicators and tailgate. The footage from these cameras are processed through the on-board computer and by leveraging computer vision AI, identify driveable space and lane detection to produce path planning for the vehicle to follow.

Tesla’s lane centering technology is the best in the business and enables the vehicle to stay not just between the white lines, but exactly half way between them, providing the most space to the car next to you. Should another car drift into your lane, the Model 3 will asses the amount of space available beside you and even move your car away from the potential accident. That’s smart, safe and a brilliant use of the technology.

This array of technologies captures an incredible volume of information that lets the car see through heavy rain, fog, dust and even the car ahead. Located outside the vehicle, Autopilot has a huge advantage over humans, as they can avoid the blindspots we face from inside the car (A, B and C pillars as well as other passengers and vehicles outside the scope of the mirrors.

Something I noticed while driving on curvy roads, the Model 3 will actually decellerate the car to safely take the corner. This is new in V10 of the software. There are often speed advisory signs on tight corners, usually around 20-30km/hr less than the speed zone. As you approach the corner, the car slows when using autopilot, which is great, however I found the car was a little on the conservative side right now, something I hope is improved as confidence grows in navigating tight turns.

Using Autopilot in town isn’t officially supported, however there’s plenty of roads that do support it and those that don’t will get added in the future. For now, you’re probably just going to use cruise control. As with many other implementations, Tesla thought about the best way to implement a feature, not just copy and paste what the comeptition is doing. When driving, a single pull down on the right stalk will engage traffic-aware cruise control. This recognises the current speed zone and automatically sets your speed to match. Speed zone recognition works great in my experience, something I’ll miss if I’m driving any other car. This feature makes driving far easier and also ensures the rapidly changing speed zones are not the cause of your next speeding fine.

Full Self Driving (FSD)

The newest models (includes all Australian model 3s) include HW3, the latest hardware platform from Tesla. This custom-built chip (with full redundancy), processes the massive stream of data from the array of cameras and sensors spread around the vehicle. With all the necessary hardware on-board, Tesla are now working hard to complete the software stack necessary to enable full-self driving.

FSD is due to be feature complete by the end of 2019 (less than 3 months away), which seems highly unlikely at this point, but even a few months late would be well ahead of the competition.

A while back, Tesla’s rethought the features lineup for Autopilot (included) and which features require Full Self-Driving to enables (extra cost). When you have FSD and Autopilot enabled (including AutoSteer), the Model 3 will ensure you have enough space in the lane next to you and the vehicle will make the lane change safely. I really enjoyed this feature in the Model S when it was in Autopilot and miss it from the Model 3 today. Without FSD, you indicate, turn the wheel, Autopilot disengages and with the lane change complete, you have to manually re-engage Autopilot. FSD is definitely a win for this feature.

If you buy Full Self-Driving today, you also get an Autopark feature, supporting both parallel and perpendicular parking types. Automated parking has clearly not been a priority for Tesla, as they’re definitely behind other manufacturers in this space.

The rest of the FSD features are really promises of future functionality. Listed under ‘coming later this year’ Tesla expects to add support for traffic light and stop sign recognition. As you can imagine these differ country-to-country, so it may be another feature that gets a US-first, then global rollout. The ability for Autopilot to work on city streets is also coming. Presumably this means Tesla are solving roundabouts and other edge cases found in driving outside the highway that are currently not supported.

In the most recent software update, Tesla offered owners in America the ability to try out Smart Summon. In beta, the feature allows drivers to request the car to come pick you up, simply by pressing and holding a button on your mobile phone. Since the controversial feature went live in V10.0, videos of its use have arrived online with varying success. It definitely seems the feature is still early in its development, so it may be best Americans are testing this one first. The feature on paper is bloody cool, but currently lacks the sophistication to pay attention to parking lines and takes more of a line of sight to come get you. In theory you’ll use this when leaving a shopping center for convenience and to avoid bad weather like rain. If Tesla can make this work, to not just pick you up, but also drop you off, it’ll be a worthwhile feature. The car really needs to go find a park, saving you time when shopping, and ideally go find a charger and charge itself. As you can imagine, multi-story carparks will be a real challenge.

Navigate on Autopilot is available in some countries around the world today, but not Australia. Automatic lane changes on highways would let the car change lanes for you. Often when driving, you’ll find you’ve been travelling slower than the speed limit as adaptive cruise slows you down based on the car ahead. This feature would perform overtakes of slower cars, saving you time and getting you to your destination faster. The technology will even get you off on the right exit and hand back control, making for an even easier drive with less stress.

Being first to market with FSD has a massive potential upside, both reputationally and financially, attemtping to deliver level 4/5 autonomy where humans are no longer required is new for everyone. If you elect to pay the extra to enable FSD now, there’s not a lot of benefit in Australia, as much of the featureset is not available here. Over time features will come to Aus, particularly when Tesla presents them with masses of data that proves the technology driving, is far safer than humans. At that point, it’ll be negligent to not allow the technology on our roads. In light of a horrific road toll this year, now is the time to push hard on regulators and let this technology save lives.

While the technology challenge requires some of the best work from the smartest minds on the planet, its perhaps the regulatory approval which is likely to be the hardest challenge of all.

Right now, adding FSD to your Model 3 costs A$8,500, and a purchase now, really indicates an investment in the future, an insurance against price rises over time and a confidence that Tesla can deliver what they promise. Cars that get better over time is still a really new concept, with virtually every other car you’ve ever bought, only devaluing after purchase. The decision to buy or not to buy is a personal one, but you should definitely consider the implications of buying it at the time of purchase, given the extra Luxury Car Tax that it attracts. You can buy it after purchase for the same price (assuming no price rises between order and payment).

Driver profiles

One of the first things you’ll do when getting in the car is to adjust your seats, steering wheel positions and its settings like these that are all stored in your digital driver profile. You can have as many as 10 driver profiles, many other vehicles offer 2-3 at most. This is great if you have multiple people (perhaps a workplace) share a vehicle.

The car detects who’s key unlocks the car and automatically switches to that driver profile. There’s also a technique to set a seat position and steering wheel position to allow easy entry and exit to the vehicle, then switch to your profile when you’re read to drive.

Your phone is now your key

Accessing the car is done by one of the 2 credit-card style key cards provided with the vehicle at purchase. Pretty quickly afterwards, you’ll migrate to your mobile phone being the key. With my phone in my pocket, I simply walk up to the car, open the handle and get in. Seatbelt on, right lever down and I drive away. This really feels like a step forward in accessing a vehicle and if you have a smart garage door, or keyless entry to your front door, it feels like you’re living in the future.

Being able to leave a bundle of keys at home is pretty refreshing. This past week, I’ve taken just my wallet and phone and even that makes me question the future of the wallet. NSW are already moving to digital licenses and I look forward to VIC following suit. This would allow me to use my phone for everything. Loyalty cards, wireless payment, opening my car and opening my garage, it’s all on the table now when you have a Tesla in the garage.

Sentry Mode and Dashcam

If you spend up and invest in a premium vehicle like the Model 3, you’ll want to ensure your investment is protected. If you format a USB drive in Fat32 and create a folder named ‘TeslaCam’, add it to one of the 2 front USB ports, and your car will gain some extra functionality. The first is Sentry Mode which uses the sensor suite to detect neraby motion and begin recording footage from the on-board cameras.

Not supporting the more modern NTFS format does seem like a strange decision, as it means there’s more of a barrier to entry than there should be for this feature. There should also be an option to connect any USB drive and prompt the user to format and have the car write the necessary folder and format setup.

Sentry Mode also notifies you when you return to the vehicle if there were any events. While you can disable Sentry Mode at known locations like home and work, often parking in public places creates many uninteresting events. It’d be really helpful to be able to review the footage on the in-dash display, but not only that, to analyse the footage and surface events where people or cars are detected, taking you straight to the event.

Voice Control

In the voice control industry, there’s really 2 leaders and 3 players. Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa are streets ahead of everyone else. While Apple did well early, Siri really hasn’t kept pace with the accuracy and functionality of Google and Amazon. So where does Tesla’s voice assistant sit ?

Unfortuantely this is definitely one of the weaker parts of the interface. With a great job done on logically arranging the vehicle configurations and entertainment options, you’re unlikely to be too annoyed by an average voice control, but it really should be better.

“Navigate to XYZ”, or “Play Artist” or even “Call XXX” are common commands that should just work and often do, but there are times where it really fails to recognise what you’ve said, off by some margin. There’s such a quiet environment inside the Model 3 that ambient road noise can’t be blamed here, it just doesn’t seem to have been a focus area to date.

With the right developer effort, or partnership with Google or Amazon (unlikely), Tesla could offer customers substantially better voice support. As the cars gain new features, there’s more things to control, so having the ability to control your car by using your voice seems like a natural fit.

Entertainment

There is no car that offers more content options for entertainment than Tesla and they continue to grow. A week ago when I got the Model 3, it arrived with V9.0 software. A couple of days after delviery I received a push notification from the Tesla app and 20 minutes later, I then had V10.0. This added YouTube and Netflix support, as well as Tesla Tutorials (had already watched them all), even a Chromium-based web browser.

There’s now games like CupHead to add to BeachBuggy 2 and an array of arcade games. This really feels like Tesla stretching their lead in infotainment as they offer new functionality on that great quality 15″ display and capitalise on the investment in stunning audio.

Rear camera

Something I quite like about the interface is the ability to enable the rear camera while driving at any speed. While the rear camera will engage automatically as the car engages reverse, there are times where you’d like to watch behind you, usually to avoid being rear-ended by someone on their mobile phone.

While the rear camera is great, I actually miss a feature from my wife’s CRV. As you indicate left, the camera feed from the left side of the car is displayed on the car’s display. This allows you to be confident that there’s enough space to change lanes into, as well as see any occupants of bike lanes. This would be easy for Tesla to add, however it’s likely a short-term problem, as these cars will likely drive themselves in a couple of years from now.

Car Seat

A mid-sized sedan may not be your first choice for transporting your family on a holiday, espcially if you’re family is one that owns an SUV. With the dramatically lower running costs of an EV, you may want to reconsider that choice. While the Model 3 comes with 3 top tethers and ISOfix mounts for 3 car seats, it is unlikely you’ll ever need 3 car seats at once.

In terms of space, after strapping in my daughter’s car seat in the forward facing orientation, there was still plenty of space between her feet and the back of the front row. The back of the seats are a hard plastic and are likely to get scuffed over time with kids shoes, so be aware if you have children.

When it comes to getting your children in and out of the car seat, the Model 3’s doors open out at a fairly decent angle, allowing pretty good entry to the vehicle. You will need to be conscious of the lower roof, as it’d be easy to bump your, or your child’s head.

After testing the Model 3, it’s definitely approved by my daughter, espcially when we’re parked and can take advantage of her favourite Taylor Swift videos on YouTube.

Storage

One of the Model 3’s best tricks is its ability to store luggage in the frunk. Sure you’ll get a few strange looks from bystanders as you pull out a backpack from where the engine used to be, but that also serves as a conversation starter. I find the frunk incredibly useful for day-to-day trips, while the storage area in the lower boot comparment is great to ensure groceries don’t go flying.

Telsa though about items moving, particularly under acceleration, so they angled the frunk base, as well as provided clips to hang shopping bags on. It is a little weird we don’t see those clips repeated in the boot, athough I guess Tesla were expecing that to mostly be used for luggage on family holidays.

However you choose to arrange your belongings, I find the Model 3 has plenty of storage and the ability to fold the rear seats down to create a flat floor, opens up the opportunity to fit bookshelves from Ikea, or even a thin mattress to sleep in the car.

Charging

When it comes to recharging, the Model 3 has the most locations of any electric vehicle in Australia. The car uses the now popular Combined Charging System 2 (CCS2) standard for fast charging.

Almost all of Tesla’s own Superchargers in Australia have been retrofitted with the dual-charging setup, supporting the Model S, X and Model 3. Third party fast and ultra-fast charging networks are rolling out fast, thanks to the likes of Chargefox. This is a great example of a private company, with a little bit of Government support, are now able to build a network of 22 charging locations that will run from SA, through VIC, NSW and up to QLD.

Having chargers every couple of hundred kilometers, means you can drive almost anywhere you want to and charging is suddenly a non-issue in Australia. This is largely thanks to the range available in a Model 3, which when this car is fully charged, reads 500kms on the screen (rated 560km NEDC).

Of course when you’re travelling there’s also Tesla destination chargers littered across regional areas, allowing you to select accommodation or venues like wineries to visit and get some charge while you stay.

The Model 3 also comes with a High Power Wall Connector for home. This requires a qualified electrician to install, but once done, allows you a way to charge at home at a faster rate than the standard outlet. This wall charger also looks great and provides a place to hang the charging cable and connector while not in use. This charger is worth A$700 if you bought it outright, so we should really account for that in the price of the vehicle.

Finally we have the portable charger found in your boot. This travels with you and can be used to get you out of trouble, should you ignore all the warnings and drive somewhere you can’t charge. This charger requires many hours (overnight) to get any serious charge, compared to just 30-40 minutes at a Supercharger.

If you have a power plan that offers cheaper off-peak rates, the car can be scheduled to wait for a specific time (say 1AM), before charging. This means you can plug it in when you get home and not be concerned about drawing power at the most expensive rate.

For the most part, the plan for charging is that most nights, you’d connect at home and charge. You’ll find your power prices are lower than Supercharging rates (currently A$0.42 per kWh). When you’re off on a road trip, of course, use the Superchargers, as your time is likely worth more than the few dollars extra you’ll pay. The price of recharging, versus refueling a traditional vehicle, lands somewhere between 1/3 and 1/4 the price. This means you need to account for lower ongoing costs, which should help you justify a slightly higher up-front cost.