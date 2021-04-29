Ride-sharing service Revel, tears out the passenger seat of a Model Y and uses Aussie-built Tritium RTM75 chargers

New ride sharing service Revel is offering a fully electric future, exclusively using Tesla’s for their fleet. Pictured above is just part of their fleet which will include no less than 50x Tesla Model Ys to offer a great riding experience.

Revel will also operate Superhubs, which are essentially carparks fully loaded with electric vehicle chargers. Revel will buy at least 10 of the 30 chargers from Australian company Tritium, for the first location, Brooklyn, New York, a nice start, but the company has much bigger plans for expansion in the future. The RTM75 chargers offer Level 3 fast chargers, offering as much as 100 miles (160km) of range in under 20 minutes. Revel says they’ll be available to any compatible EV.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Revel to install our first RTM75 chargers in the Americas. Critical projects like this bring the convenience of DC fast charging to vibrant city neighborhoods, like Brooklyn, the most populous borough in New York City. The e-mobility revolution is here, and this charging depot is a necessary step towards giving New Yorkers the confidence to make the switch to electric, while reducing emissions and improving air quality across the city.” Mike Calise, Tritium’s President of the Americas.

While Revel are recruiting drivers and telling them they can make $10,000 in their first 3 months, using Model Ys gives the company options into the future, when Tesla deliver FSD. Once that happens, they can wind down human drivers and convert the fleet to full robotaxis. Once that occurs in the years to come, they will likely have to compete with Tesla themselves.

This isn’t just another Uber or Lyft, instead the company actually removes the passenger seat from the front row, to make more room for you, who is often the only passenger. This allows you to have a more luxury feel and plenty of room to use your laptop on your knees if you want.

For those without a big device Revel actually mount a touchscreen display for the rider to use during the journey. It’s a really neat idea, that does lower the seat capacity of the vehicle, but obviously appeals to those who like to ride alone, or with just 1 other person.

“Revel is building the infrastructure of the future and we’re building it now – our planet can’t wait. We couldn’t be more excited to bring fast charging to our home borough of Brooklyn and get to work on the first of many Superhubs to come in 2021.” Frank Reig, Revel CEO and Co-Founder.