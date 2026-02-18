RØDE brings Direct Connect to Wireless GO (Gen 3) and Wireless PRO

RØDE has just dropped a massive update for creators who love to keep their mobile rigs as lean as possible. The Australian audio giant has announced that its premium wireless range now supports Direct Connect via a free firmware update.

This move brings a feature we first saw on the Wireless Micro to the heavy hitters of the lineup, the Wireless GO (Gen 3) and the Wireless PRO. It effectively changes the game for anyone filming on an iPhone who wants professional audio without the bulk.

What is Direct Connect

Direct Connect is a powerful capability that allows these transmitters to pair directly to iOS devices via Bluetooth. This means you no longer need to have a physical receiver plugged into the bottom of your phone to get high-quality sound.

By using the RØDE Capture app, your phone acts as the hub, picking up the signal directly from the microphones. It is a significant step forward in streamlining mobile setups while preserving that broadcast-quality audio RØDE is known for.

“We’ve already witnessed the incredible impact Direct Connect has had on creators using the Wireless Micro,” Damien Wilson, CEO, RØDE.

Streamlining the creator workflow

The elimination of extra hardware or accessories is the big win here. For creators moving fast in the field, being able to pull out a single transmitter and pair it to a phone in seconds is a massive productivity boost.

“Since launch, feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, allowing creators more flexibility and versatility than ever before. It’s our duty as pioneers of the ultra-compact wireless microphone category to extend true wireless freedom to as many creators as possible.



With Direct Connect now available on more RØDE systems, we’re delivering exactly that.” Damien Wilson, CEO, RØDE.

Professional features in the palm of your hand

Even though you are ditching the receiver, you aren’t losing out on the advanced control. Creators can still choose between merged or split recording modes through the RØDE Capture app depending on their needs.

In merged mode, the audio from two transmitters is combined into a single stereo track that is ready to publish immediately. This is perfect for quick social media clips where you don’t want to spend time in a dedicated editing suite.

If you need more control, split mode records each transmitter to its own separate channel. This gives you the ultimate flexibility in post-production to fix levels or apply specific EQ to different voices.

Adjusting on the fly

The update also includes in-app output gain control, which is a life-saver for solo creators. You can easily adjust your recording levels on the fly to ensure you aren’t clipping or ending up with audio that is too quiet to use.

This functionality comes at a perfect time, following some pretty aggressive price adjustments for the hardware itself. With the Wireless GO (Gen 3) recently seeing a 33% price drop and the Wireless PRO down by 25%, the value proposition here is through the roof.

Wireless GO (Gen 3) gets even better

The Wireless GO (Gen 3) is already the go-to for many because of its intuitive grab-and-go operation. It features the Series IV 2.4GHz digital transmission which ensures a rock-solid connection even in crowded environments.

With Direct Connect now on board, it becomes an even cleaner solution for mobile creators. You still get the 32-bit float on-board recording and GainAssist technology, but now with a much smaller physical footprint.

Power for the pros

For the filmmakers and high-end creators, the Wireless PRO remains the flagship of the compact range. It offers an incredible suite of features including timecode sync and a massive 260m line-of-sight range for those longer distance shots.

It remains fully compatible with the broader Series IV ecosystem, like the RØDECaster Video and RØDECaster Pro II. The addition of Direct Connect just adds another tool to the shed for when you need to move fast with just a phone.

Local pricing and availability

The firmware update is available for free.

If you haven’t yet invested, The Wireless GO (Gen 3) is available in several different colours to suit your style and is priced at approximately A$299. For those needing the extra features of the flagship, the Wireless PRO is available for around A$450.

You can grab the firmware update right now through the RØDE Capture app or by connecting your devices to a computer. It is great to see an Australian company continuing to add value to products long after they have hit the shelves.

For more information, head to https://www.rode.com