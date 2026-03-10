RØDE intros new hardware and new audio and video synchronization

RØDE has been on an absolute tear lately when it comes to dominating the desktop of content creators, and today they have taken another massive leap forward.

The Sydney-based audio giant has just pulled the covers off the RØDECaster Video Core, a compact powerhouse that distils the flagship RØDECaster Video into a more streamlined, software-centric form factor.

Alongside this new hardware, the company is introducing RØDECaster Sync, a feature that feels like the “missing link” for anyone who has already invested in their industry-standard audio gear.

The timing is interesting, coming just months after the release of the RØDECaster Video S, but it shows a clear strategy to provide a modular path for every type of creator.

Whether you are a solo streamer or a podcaster looking to add multi-cam support without replacing your existing audio mixer, this update is designed for you.

Streamlining the production desk

The RØDECaster Video Core is effectively the “brain” of a high-end production suite tucked into a chassis that fits in the palm of your hand.

It removes the physical buttons and faders of the larger units, opting instead for a single rotary encoder and a focus on software-based control via the RØDECaster App.

Under the hood, it retains the same high-performance octa-core CPU found in the flagship, meaning you aren’t sacrificing processing power for the smaller footprint.

It handles up to four video sources at 1080p60, allowing you to cut between cameras, game consoles, or media playback with the kind of polish usually reserved for TV studios.

The unit features three Full HD HDMI inputs with automatic frame rate conversion, which is a lifesaver when you are mixing different camera brands that don’t always want to play nice together.

Unified workflows with RØDECaster Sync

The real magic trick of today’s announcement isn’t just the hardware, but a new capability called RØDECaster Sync.

This feature allows you to connect the Video Core directly to a RØDECaster Pro II or RØDECaster Duo using a single USB-C cable.

Once connected, the two devices behave as a single, unified production hub, sharing audio mixing, recording, and processing duties across the entire ecosystem.

For the thousands of Aussie creators who already have a RØDECaster Pro II sitting on their desk, this is the most logical upgrade path to video we have seen yet.

You can continue using your physical faders for audio while the Video Core handles the heavy lifting of video switching and streaming.

“The launch of the RØDECaster Video Core and RØDECaster Sync marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of content creation,” Damien Wilson, CEO, RØDE.

Professional audio meets professional video

RØDE hasn’t forgotten its roots here, as the Video Core still packs plenty of audio punch on its own for those starting from scratch.

It includes two studio-grade Neutrik combo jacks equipped with the ultra-low-noise Revolution Preamps that have made the brand a favourite for podcasters.

You also get the full suite of APHEX audio processing, including the legendary Aural Exciter, Big Bottom, and Compellor to make your voice sound broadcast-ready.

If you prefer wireless, the unit has dual internal receivers for RØDE Series IV wireless microphones, such as the Wireless PRO or Wireless ME.

This means you can have a completely cable-free audio setup for your talent while still running a professional multi-camera video feed.

NDI and the future of IP video

One of the more advanced features included in the Video Core is support for NDI (Network Device Interface) and PTZ camera control.

The unit can handle up to four NDI inputs over Ethernet, allowing you to bring in video feeds from cameras located anywhere on your local network.

This is a huge win for studio setups where running long HDMI cables is either impossible or just a massive headache. Combined with the free RØDE Capture app for iOS, you can even turn your iPhone into a wireless NDI camera source for the Video Core.

It creates a incredibly flexible environment where your production can grow from a single webcam to a multi-room setup without needing to buy a new “brain” for the system.

Recording and post-production flexibility

When it comes to getting your content out to the world, the Video Core offers direct streaming to platforms like YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook via Ethernet or Wi-Fi.

For those who prefer to edit later, it supports ISO recording to an external USB storage device, capturing each video and audio source as a separate file.

This is further enhanced by a new EDL (Edit Decision List) export feature for DaVinci Resolve, which is a massive time-saver for editors.

When you import your files into Resolve, the EDL tells the software exactly when you made each camera cut during the live show, instantly rebuilding your timeline.

It essentially automates the first hour of your editing process, letting you focus on the creative flourishes rather than manual syncing.

“With the RØDECaster range, every creator, no matter their skill level or workflow, is supported by a complete ecosystem that makes professional production more accessible than ever.” Damien Wilson, CEO, RØDE.

Pricing and availability in Australia

The RØDECaster Video Core is available for pre-order now and is expected to start shipping to Australian by April 20. The RØDECaster Video Core is priced at A$940, placing it as a very competitive option for those looking for a professional-grade switcher.

The RØDECaster Sync feature will be available as a free firmware update for existing RØDECaster Pro II and Duo owners, which is great to see.

RØDE continues to prove that they understand the modern creator’s “modular” mindset better than almost anyone else in the industry.

