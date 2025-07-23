RODE’s Wireless Micro camera receiver. Spend less time fiddling and more time capturing

RODE has announced the Wireless Micro Camera Receiver, a clever addition that’s set to supercharge their popular wireless mic system. This compact receiver lets creators easily switch from smartphone recording to full camera setups without missing a beat on audio quality.

The receiver is designed with filmmakers and vloggers in mind, delivering pristine dual-channel audio straight to your camera.

The mic is micro in size, but not in functionality, it pairs seamlessly with up to two transmitters, making it perfect for interviews or multi-subject shoots. With a user-friendly setup, this tool ensures you spend less time fiddling and more time capturing great footage.

Designed and manufactured in RØDE’s state-of-the-art facilities in Sydney, Australia, the Wireless Micro Camera Receiver exemplifies the brand’s dedication to excellence, innovation, and creator-focused solutions.

Key Features

Compact on-camera design

This receiver mounts neatly onto any camera, keeping your setup lightweight and unobtrusive for on-the-go shooting.

Dual-channel wireless audio

It supports audio from two transmitters at once, allowing for versatile recording options like dual mics or a lav and boom setup.

Effortless pairing

Connects quickly with Wireless Micro transmitters, ensuring a hassle-free experience even in fast-paced environments.

Universal camera compatibility

Works with virtually any camera model, giving creators the freedom to use their preferred gear without compatibility worries.

Intuitive gain control

Simple adjustments let you fine-tune audio levels on the fly, preventing clipping or quiet recordings.

Intelligent plug-in power detection

Automatically detects camera power and shuts down when unplugged, extending battery life for longer sessions.

Best-in-class range

Provides reliable connectivity over impressive distances, with no dropouts to interrupt your workflow.

“We know today’s creators are working across a wide range of devices. By extending the Wireless Micro’s functionality and offering the Camera Receiver as an additional creative solution, we’re once again delivering on our unwavering mission to deliver accessible, professional tools that evolve with the needs of modern content creation.” – Damien Wilson, CEO, RODE.

In Australia, the Wireless Micro kit is available now, available in both black and white colours, it starts at A$259.00.

A bonus Camera Receiver is available free with the purchase of any Wireless Micro, just add both items to cart and the Camera Receiver will be discounted at checkout.

While not as sleek as the micro, the receiver is valued at A$149 on its own, so as far as free bonus’ go, this is a nice one.

For more information, head to https://rode.com/en/products/wireless-micro-camera-receiver