Ryobi has a fully electric ride-on mower and I want one

Ryobi has a serious love with electric power, they’re one of the most progressive companies in switching their power sources to EV.

From offering hardware tools like screwdrivers, drills, blower vacs, chainsaws, lights and more, to now offering even a fully electric ride-on lawn mower. Electric power is becoming a massive part of the Ryobi business powered mainly by the 18 and 36V lithium-ion rechargeable battery packs.

The EV ride-on mower is perfect for those who need to maintain large green areas. The RYOBI Battery-Powered Ride-On Mower is quiet, but powerful, high-tech solution to lawn maintenance.

The mower’s large 48V 75Ah battery enables a very healthy mowing time of up to 2 hours. If you’re mowing longer than that, you’ll need a pit stop.

Being fully EV, there are a lot fewer parts, which means lower ongoing maintenance costs and lower chance of things going wrong. There simply aren’t any belts, pulleys, spark plugs, messy fuel or oil.









The driving experience is quiet and not smelly, thanks to zero emissions. One of the more interesting features is the ability to store and charge your phone while driving the mower. Often you’ll be listening to music or a podcast, so having your phone charge is a neat trick available thanks to the energy available through the on-board battery.

Forget about issues starting it too, simply charge up the battery, press the start button and you’ll be off and mowing.

RYOBI have bolted-on no less than 3 onboard brushless motors reduce friction from internal mechanisms, resulting in a greater runtime and increased power output.

Pricing and Availability

Available now, the Ryobi RM480e will cost you a fairly affordable A$3,999 (for a ride on mower).

You can get more information at https://www.ryobi.com.au/battery-powered-ride-on-mower/

Full Specifications

Mowing and Cutting

96.5cm Cutting Width

38mm Minimum Cutting Height

114mm Maximum Cutting Height

12-position Deck Height Adjustment

Side-discharge, Mulching & Bagging Capable

2 Direct Drive (beltless) Brushless Blade Motors

Handling and Control

Cruise Control

41cm Turning Radius

13km.h Maximum Forward Speed

8km.h Maximum Cutting Speed

5km.h Maximum Reverse Speed

Adjustable Seat

1 Direct Drive Brushless Drivetrain Motor

Control Panel

Cruise Control

Battery Level Indicator

Hour Meter

USB Phone Charger & Phone Holder

FWD/N/REV Switch

Start Key

Headlights ON/OFF

Other

LED Headlights

Operator Presence Control

Quiet Operation

Low Vibration

Parking Brake

Cup Holder

Related Accessories