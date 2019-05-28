Samsung expands laundry appliance line-up

Back in March when I attended the Samsung Forum in Singapore, Samsung showed off their upcoming laundry appliances for 2019. Now Samsung Australia has revealed the release date and pricing for their latest products.

There’s three new washing machines and two dryers on offer this year and the focus is on delivering larger capacities, new stylish designs and enhanced innovation. These are ideal for Australians looking for sophisticated design, the latest in Samsung engineering and innovation.

“Australian households and their daily needs are evolving, requiring appliances that can allow them to get more done in less time. Samsung’s expanded laundry line-up offers Australians more choices that align with their daily routines but also offer premium design and connectivity functionality, so they can focus on more important things.” Jeremy Senior, Head of Consumer Electronics, Samsung Electronics Australia









Style and Smarts

Samsung is expanding its award-winning QuickDrive range, which can wash clothes up to 50 per cent faster and with 20 per cent less energy. There is a new stylish 8.5kg black Inox model with matching 9kg dryer and new white 8.5kg model that includes the Auto Dispense feature which, for convenience, weighs each load to deliver the right dose of detergent for each wash.

With black being the colour that Australians consider most aligned with modern design, Samsung is also releasing a black stainless 16kg ultra-large capacity washing machine, also featuring the Auto Dispense feature and a new matching 10kg Hybrid Heatpump Dryer.

In addition, the new models are supported by the Q-rator Laundry Assistant, powered Samsung’s SmartThings app. The clever app helps users choose the optimum cycles for each load and allows you to start, stop and monitor their wash remotely from their compatible smartphone. Q-rator now also includes Cloud Cycles, providing a list of special care cycles that can be downloaded for those special items.













Samsung say they’re dedicated to delivering innovations and products that can improve people’s lives and assist with making everyday tasks easy. In addition to fast wash cycles, Samsung has also developed a range of large capacity washing machines and dryers that can help Australians wash more clothes at once, strengthened with complimentary features to help make washing easy.

If you happen to have a SmartThings Hub (still weirdly sold through RACV in Victoria), then you can control the devices right from your phone. As you can see from the gallery below, this app is capable of recommending the best wash cycles for the contents you’ve added, but you will have to manually tell the system about the contents. What I love about this is the notification when the cycle is complete.

Finally, the new washing machines continue to feature the award-winning AddWash door, which offers Australians the convenience of being able to add forgotten items during the wash cycle.











Availability

Samsung’s new washing machine and dryers will be available in-store from May at leading retailers.

Models, Features and Pricing