Skullcandy teams up with Bose on Method 360 ANC Earbuds

Skullcandy is shaking things up in the audio world, joining forces with none other than Bose.

The Method 360 ANC is a new set of true wireless earbuds aiming to blend high-quality sound, serious noise cancellation, and everyday style into one package.

These buds are clearly designed for listeners who don’t want to compromise on features like sound quality, comfort, or design, but also don’t want to empty their wallets. Skullcandy reckons this is their most advanced audio experience they’ve ever delivered.

“This product sets a new standard. We’re launching at A$189.99 because we want more people to hear what’s next. But make no mistake, Method 360 ANC belongs in the premium tier.” Justin Regan, VP of Marketing at Skullcandy.

The Method 360 ANC sports a refined look and feel, including an all-new slider charging case complete with a handy built-in O-ring clip. Skullcandy has also upped the ante on the tactile finish and is promising up to 40 hours of total battery life.

Fit is crucial for both comfort and noise isolation, and Skullcandy is leveraging licensed technology from Bose here. The earbuds come with multiple sizes of fit fins and gels designed to provide a secure, ultra-comfortable fit that also helps block out external noise effectively.

You can grab the Skullcandy Method 360 ANC earbuds right now directly from Skullcandy’s Australian website. They come in five unique colour options: Black, Bone, Primer, Plasma, and Leopard.

Here’s a look at some of the key tech inside:

Sound By Bose technology Industry-leading audio tuning and performance.

Battery Life Up to 40 hours total with ANC off (11 hours buds, 29 hours case). Up to 32 hours total with ANC on (9 hours buds, 23 hours case).

Adjustable 4-Mic Hybrid Active Noise Canceling Premium noise cancellation with customisable Stay-Aware mode options.

Low Latency Audio Optimised for watching video or playing games.

Auto On/Connect and Wear Detection The earbuds know when they’re in your ears and connect automatically.

IPX4 Sweat + Water Resistant Built to handle sweat and light splashes.

Skull-iQ App Compatible Unlock full customisation, including EQ settings, button functions, and ANC/Stay-Aware modes via the app.

Rapid Charge A quick 10-minute charge gives you 2 hours of listening time.

Clear Voice Smart Mic Reduces background noise for clearer calls.

Spotify Tap Compatible Quick access to your Spotify tunes.

Preset & Custom EQ Modes Tailor the sound to your preference.

Google Fast Pair Quick and easy pairing with Android devices.

Multipoint Pairing Connect to multiple devices simultaneously for seamless switching.

Natural Voice Sidetone for Calls Helps you hear your own voice more naturally during calls, reducing that ‘plugged ears’ feeling.

Bluetooth® (v5.3) + LE Audio Latest Bluetooth tech for reliable connection and potential future low-energy audio support.

The launch event featured appearances from key figures, including Skullcandy CEO Brian Garofalow and Bose CMO Jim Mollica, highlighting the significance of this collaboration.

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk is also fronting the campaign for the new earbuds.

“Method 360 is legit – affordably killer sound,” Tony Hawk, skate legend and Skullcandy brand ambassador.

At A$189.99, the Skullcandy Method 360 ANC looks set to challenge the mid-range market with some serious features courtesy of that Bose partnership.

The Method 360 ANC are now online at Skullcandy.com.au and landing at selected JB Hi-Fi retailers from the 6th May (Leopard online only at Skullcandy).

For more information, head to skullcandy.com.au