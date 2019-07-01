Some Tesla Model 3s got A$899 cheaper today in Australia

When Tesla’s Model 3 order page went live in Australia last month, initial prices were a little higher than we’d hoped. Since then we’ve seen a change in the price of Full Self Driving (FSD) and today there’s another change to Model 3 pricing.

The first of July brings with it a number of changes to vehicle on-road costs which vary state to state.

On a vehicle that costs $87,975, the On-road fees now cost A$8,535, down from $9,434 made up of:

Luxury Car Tax – $3,734

Local Stamp Duty – $3,856, down from $4,774

Local Registration Costs – $238, up from $230

Local CTP – $532, up from $521

Local Plate Fee – $175

When you priced up a Model 3 Performance with Pearl White in Victoria, the driveaway price last month was A$97,409 (again in VIC), but enter that same configuration into the Tesla website today and you get a driveaway price that’s actually cheaper at A$96,510.

Some other Tesla order holders from other states have noted that their price actually went up slightly, so a saving of $899 is very welcome for Victorians.

Price as of June 2019

Price as of July 1st 2019

Do a comparison at Tesla’s site and see how your configuration and state fares after July 1st, 2019. Make sure you take a look at our Tesla Hub where you can stay on top of all the latest Tesla news.