Spotify’s free experience gets a major upgrade: More Control, Personalisation, and Fun

Spotify is shaking things up for its free users, rolling out a global update that makes discovering and enjoying music easier and more engaging than ever.

With millions turning to Spotify daily, these enhancements give free-tier users more control, better personalisation, and creative ways to connect with their favourite tunes. Here’s a deep dive into what’s new and why it’s a game-changer for music lovers across Australia.

More control over your music

The updated free experience lets you search, play, and share any track instantly, giving you unprecedented control without a Premium subscription.

Whether it’s an earworm you can’t shake or a song a friend shared, you can jump right in and listen. This flexibility makes Spotify’s free tier feel closer to the Premium experience than ever before.

Pick & Play for instant gratification

Got a specific song stuck in your head? Just hit play in the Spotify app, search for the track, and listen instantly—no restrictions.

Search & Play made simple

Type in your favourite song or artist, and Spotify delivers it to your ears in seconds, making discovery fast and effortless.

Share & Play connects you with friends

When a mate shares a track or an artist posts a new release on socials, you can tap and listen right away, keeping you in the loop.

Playlists: Your musical playground

Spotify’s free tier now makes playlist creation a breeze, whether you’re curating your own or diving into editorial picks. Start with a title, add a few tracks, and Spotify’s algorithm will suggest more songs to match your vibe. The more you listen, the smarter these recommendations get, helping you uncover new artists and genres.

Custom playlist covers add personality

Take your playlists to the next level with custom cover art, available in 128 markets, including Australia. Using Spotify’s mobile app (iOS or Android), head to the three-dot menu on your playlist, select “create cover art,” and design a unique cover with images, colours, and text effects. Just note that each new cover overwrites the previous one for that playlist.

Daylist: Your daily mood in music

Spotify’s daylist feature is a standout, curating a playlist that evolves with your listening habits throughout the day or week. Free users in Australia can now enjoy regularly updated daylists tailored to their mood, from morning motivation to late-night vibes. Love a particular daylist? Save it by tapping the three-dot menu, selecting “Add to playlist,” and creating a new playlist to revisit anytime.

Discover new sounds effortlessly

Finding your next favourite song is easier with playlists like Discover Weekly, which delivers a fresh batch of personalised tracks every week. Release Radar keeps you updated with the latest from artists you follow, and for the first time, free users can click through to listen to tracks shared by artists on social media. The more you use Spotify, the better it gets at serving up music you’ll love.

Lyrics bring songs to life

Spotify’s lyrics feature lets you dive deeper into the music, with real-time scrolling lyrics available by swiping up in the Now Playing View. Share your favourite lines directly to Instagram, WhatsApp, or other platforms to express yourself through music. It’s a simple yet powerful way to connect with songs and artists on a deeper level.

Why this matters for Aussies

Spotify’s free-tier upgrades make it a compelling option for music fans who aren’t ready to commit to a Premium subscription. With no mention of pricing changes, these features are available now across Australia, included in the free experience. Just ensure your Spotify app is updated to dive in.

Spotify says they’re continuing to invest in making Spotify the best place for fans and creators to meet, no matter how they listen.

For music lovers looking to explore, share, and personalise their listening, Spotify’s free experience has never been better. Whether you’re crafting playlists, chasing new tracks, or vibing with daylist, these updates bring you closer to the music you love.

For more information, head to Spotify’s website

.