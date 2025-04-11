SpyraGO brings precision blasting to water fights, charges with USB-C

It may be cooling off in the southern parts of Australia, so here’s one for our international readers. Forget having water fights with the garden hose, technology is here to help you have fun and freedom while you take to the grassy battlefield.

The SpyraGo Water Blaster delivers a serious tech upgrade to the old manual pump-action soakers.

The core difference here is Spyra’s unique Single Shot Technology. Instead of a continuous, often weak stream, the SpyraGO fires distinct, individual blasts of water with impressive power and precision, letting you actually aim and hit your target.

As Spyra’s lighter model, the SpyraGO is geared for ages 8 and up, but let’s be honest, adults will love this too. It features a manual refill system using a quick tank slider, making it easy to top up from a tap, bottle, or even Spyra’s own SpyraBase accessory.

Keeping things modern, the blaster includes handy LED indicators for remaining blasts and battery level, so you’re not caught empty mid-battle. Despite its power, the unit weighs just 1.3kg when fully loaded, featuring a compact design and textured grip for easy handling.

Powering the fun is a USB-C rechargeable battery, capable of delivering over 9,000 blasts on a single charge. This should be good for hours of gameplay before needing a quick 120-minute recharge.

Features

Spyra Single Shot Technology Delivers individual water blasts with power and precision, ditching weak streams for defined shots.

Manual Refill System Features a quick-access tank slider for fast and easy refills from various water sources.

LED Display Provides clear indicators for remaining blasts and current battery charge level.

Compact and Lightweight Design Weighs only 1.3kg fully loaded with a sleek design and textured handle, suitable for ages 8+.

USB-C Charging Offers convenient recharging and delivers over 9,000 blasts per charge for extended play.

Clear Tank Windows Allows you to easily see the current water level so you know exactly when it’s time to reload.

The SpyraGO is available now in Australia through GiftBox and retails for A$89.99 or US$54.00.

If you’ve got some more dollars to spare, there’s another model that costs A$269.00 and offers rapid electronic-assisted reloading in just seconds.

For more information, head to https://au.spyra.com/products/spyrago or https://spyra.com/products/spyrago