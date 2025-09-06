SXSW Sydney 2025: A Week of Free Fun, Culture, and Creativity

Some of you Sydney fans might be a little bit sad that Melbourne is getting all the fun events like PAX Aus, Game Connect Asia Pacific, and Melbourne International Games Week.

Have no fear Sydneysiders, you have one of the world’s most prestigious technology events coming in October. SXSW Sydney will transform the city into a creative playground of music, tech, games, film, fashion, and ideas. The best part? You don’t need a badge to get involved.

SXSW Sydney Unlocked: A Week of Free Events

Running 13-19 October, SXSW Sydney Unlocked is the official public program, offering over 85 hours of free entertainment in Tumbalong Park and surrounds. It’s designed for everyone, whether you’re a student on a budget, a family looking for fun, or a city worker sneaking out on your lunch break.

Highlights include:

Lunchtime sessions (weekdays, 12-1:30pm): free talks, short films, and live sets in the park.

Happy Hour sessions (Tues-Fri from 4:30pm): live music, DJ sets and surprise hosts to wind down after work.

FOMA: Fabrics of Modern Australia (Mon 13 Oct): a vibrant runway celebrating cross-cultural creativity.

International Stage (Wed 15 Oct): global talent including Indonesian hip-hop duo Tenxi & Jemsii and J-Pop boy band Psychic Fever.

Blak To The Future (Thu 16 Oct): First Nations short films, live music and the launch of Screen NSW’s fellowship program.

Tumbalong Honky Tonk (Fri 17 Oct): line dancing lessons and live sets from Max Jackson and The Washboard Union.

Innovation Expo + Games Showcase (Sat 18 Oct): robotics, space tech (yes, you can check out Australia’s lunar “Roo-ver”), hands-on gaming and more.

Small Fry Rock (Sat 18 Oct): a real gig for kids, featuring Phil Jamieson (Grinspoon) and Katy Steele (Little Birdy).

Hoops & Everything mini-festival (Sat 18 Oct): The Rubens celebrate 10 years of Hoops with a stacked lineup.

K-Pop Random Play Dance (Sun 19 Oct): powered by Hallyuverse, bringing Sydney’s K-pop community together.

On top of the big events, brand activations from names like L’Oréal, CommBank, Johnnie Walker, and KPMG will transform Tumbalong Park into a hub of innovation, fashion, and hands-on experiences.

And yes, the Games Showcase and Innovation Expo are completely free this year.

Why You Might Want a Badge

If Unlocked is a taste, a badge is the full banquet. SXSW Sydney’s ticketed program opens access to hundreds of panels, showcases, screenings, and networking opportunities across tech, music, film, and culture.

Badgeholders can go from hearing the latest on AI and space innovation during the day, to discovering new bands, films and games at night. It’s the kind of mix that makes SXSW unique, where you’ll meet startups, artists, and thought leaders from across the globe, all in one place.

Everyone’s Invited

Whether you drop into Tumbalong Park for a free lunchtime gig, bring the family along for Small Fry Rock, or go all in with a badge for the full week, SXSW Sydney is a chance to explore, connect and celebrate.

From 13-19 October, Sydney is the stage, how much you experience is up to you.