Synology Surveillance365 cuts out physical NVRs to streamline multi-site security

Running commercial video surveillance across multiple business locations has always been a painful logistics nightmare. You usually need dedicated hardware recorders at every site, annoying firewall tweaks, and an IT specialist on standby whenever a camera drops offline.

Synology wants to eliminate that headache completely. The company has launched Surveillance365, a cloud-native Video Surveillance as a Service platform designed to let businesses deploy enterprise-grade multi-site security in minutes.

Whether you manage retail stores across Melbourne, construction sites in regional Australia, or corporate offices nationwide, the idea is simple. You get total multi-site coverage without managing physical recording servers.

Synology is no stranger to video security. Their Surveillance Station platform running on local NAS hardware has been a favourite for tech-savvy business owners for years. However, requiring a physical NAS box or NVR at every single site creates friction when a business grows fast. Surveillance365 solves this problem by shifting management directly to the cloud, unifying your entire camera fleet under one web portal or mobile app.

According to Synology leadership, this launch completes a broad hardware and software vision built over nearly two decades.

“Ever since we introduced Surveillance Station in 2008, our vision has been to build a private, fully integrated surveillance ecosystem spanning cameras, NVRs, VMS, storage, backup, AI analytics, and cloud, all engineered by one vendor. Today, Surveillance365 completes that vision.” Philip Wong, Chairman and CEO, Synology.

Rapid deployment without calling IT

Synology claims camera setup takes as little as two minutes from unboxing to live monitoring.

Because the management engine runs in the cloud, there is no need to configure local recording servers, storage arrays, or router port forwarding. You simply mount a compatible Synology camera, connect it to network power, and adopt it straight into your account.

The Surveillance365 Standard Plan is completely free to use when paired with compatible Synology cameras. That gives business owners multi-camera visibility and cloud control without forcing recurring software fees just to watch live feeds.

“Whether overseeing retail chains, construction sites, or global corporate offices, organisations can scale their security footprint instantly through Surveillance365 without the burden of managing physical infrastructure.” – Josh Lin, Director of Synology’s Surveillance Group, Synology.

Smart edge recording that protects your bandwidth

Anyone running security cameras over standard Australian internet connections knows that streaming continuous video destroys upload speeds. Ten high-res cameras pumping footage to the cloud around the clock can bring office connectivity to a crawl.

Synology solves this with an edge-first strategy for both storage and artificial intelligence. Footage records locally to an onboard microSD card inside each camera rather than constant cloud streaming. AI analytics execute directly on the camera hardware itself. This includes detection algorithms for people, vehicles, intrusion, and loitering.

Because smart detection happens on the camera processor, alerts trigger instantly without heavy cloud processing. Live viewing prioritises peer-to-peer local connections when you are on site.

When viewing feeds remotely, an optional Low Bandwidth Mode cuts data consumption by up to 50 percent while preserving visual clarity.

Enterprise governance and compliance for growing teams

As security networks expand to dozens of locations, managing permissions and security standards becomes essential.

All Synology Cameras designed for Surveillance365 are NDAA and TAA compliant. This meets procurement standards for government projects and security-focused commercial organisations. For companies needing advanced administrative tools, the Surveillance365 Business Plan adds extra controls. It unlocks granular permission profiles so head office managers can restrict what regional staff access.

It also offers site-level camera grouping and a complete audit log to track user activity across distributed teams.

Security and long-term cloud backup

Protecting access to the surveillance platform is just as crucial as watching physical premises. Synology secures Surveillance365 with multi-factor authentication and client-side encryption.

Video access relies on a C2 Encryption Key held exclusively by the account holder. Unauthorised third parties cannot view your private streams without explicit access. While onboard microSD recording covers daily usage, companies with compliance needs can enable cloud backup through C2 OneStorage.

This optional cloud backup supports event-triggered clips or continuous recording with retention from 45 days up to 3,650 days. It even extends cloud backup to existing Synology NAS units running Surveillance Station.

Pricing and local availability

Surveillance365 is available globally starting today. The Standard Plan costs nothing extra when using compatible Synology Cameras, making it an attractive option for businesses looking to skip recurring software licences.

The Business Plan is offered as a subscription for enterprise users requiring site-level permissions and audit logs. Cloud storage expansion via C2 OneStorage is available separately based on retention requirements.

For more information, head to Synology.

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