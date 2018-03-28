TED Talk: How quantum physics can make encryption stronger

TED has today released a new talk today by encryption expert Vikram Sharma. The 11 minute talk focuses on world-first quantum research by his Canberra-based cybersecurity company, QuintessenceLabs.

Vikram discusses the risks cyber attacks pose to businesses and governments, potentially destroying economies and swaying election results. Interestingly, the talk was recorded in December 2017, months before Cambridge Analytica was found to have possibly impacted the US election by obtaining Facebook data.

Vikram also explains how quantum computers work and how Australia is at the forefront of the quantum revolution, with businesses, universities and government collaborating to protect against future threats. If you have some time, it’s well worth watching, as the pointy intersection of science and technology never disappoints.