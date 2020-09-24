Telstra hits a stunning 4.2Gbps with 5G using 800MHz mmWave

Telstra and Ericsson have set a new record for peak download speeds, hitting a mega 4.2Gbps. The speed was achieved using the 5G mmWave technology on the 800MHz spectrum.

This represents a doubling of previous capacity and speeds and reinforces our position as one of the leaders in mmWave and 5G technology globally.

At this point, it’s probably worth pointing out that even with the changes announced to the NBN this week, customers best speeds would cap out at a maximum of 1Gbps speeds. Of course 5G is still only available in select areas and the mmWave variant in even less, still to see speeds as much as 4x the max available on FTTP is seriously impressive.

Telstra used their commercial network at the Telstra 5G Innovation Centre in Queensland using a mobile test platform, an Ericsson Radio System base-station, Ericsson’s Network Software and Ericsson core network. The tests combined eight 100MHz channels using 2×2 MIMO and 64QAM technologies.

The Telstra 5G Wi-Fi Pro (read our review here) – the only mmWave compatible device currently available for purchase in Australia – was put through similar tests and achieved a network record of its own when it clocked 200Mbps on the uplink, as part of the same testing.

The Telstra 5G Wi-Fi Pro test was carried out using mmWave in Telstra’s commercial network and used the latest 8 carrier x 100MHz aggregation software (8cc) for the device.

It’s now just 2 years on from Telstra’s first mmWave demonstration at Mobile World Congress, where they demonstrated 2Gbps speed were possible.

mmWave spectrum will go to auction next year and will bring with it massive capacity over short ranges – making it ideal for high bandwidth applications that require a guaranteed level of throughput.

Even though spectrum isn’t yet on sale, we already have mmWave sites live on our network for testing and optimisation.

Telstra now has more than 1500 Telstra 5G sites on-air across selected areas of 53 cities and towns (see coverage map). More than 1,000 suburbs nationally have more than 50% 5G coverage and we’re working towards having 75% of the population covered with Telstra 5G by July 2021.