Tesla Cybercab Australian tour will spans 7 cities, 14 locations starting September 2026

If you want to see what Tesla thinks the future of transport looks like, you are about to get your chance. Tesla has officially confirmed that its purpose-built autonomous robotaxi, the Cybercab, is heading to Australia for a national tour covering 14 locations across seven major cities between September and December 2026.

The timing here is no accident. This tour comes immediately on the back of Tesla kicking off its first commercial robotaxi operations in Austin, Texas, giving the public a real-world glimpse of its driverless network in action.

Before landing in Australia, the Cybercab has been making a rapid sweep through the Asia Pacific region. Display stops have already rolled out across Hong Kong, Japan (including Tokyo, Osaka, and Nagoya), and mainland China with showcases in Beijing and Shanghai. Now, the Southern Hemisphere gets its turn, with Sydney kicking things off on 21 September before the tour works its way around the country and across the ditch to Auckland in 2027.

What Cybercab brings to the table

First unveiled at Tesla’s We, Robot event in California, the Cybercab is designed from a clean sheet purely for autonomous point-to-point transport.

The vehicle is a compact two-seater featuring upward-swinging butterfly doors, an aerodynamic fastback rear, and aero-disc wheels. Step inside, and you will not find a steering wheel, accelerator pedal, or brake pedal. The entire driving cockpit has been removed, replaced by a large 22-inch centre display between the two passenger seats to handle navigation, trip progress, and entertainment.

Underneath, Cybercab drops standard charging ports entirely. Instead of relying on someone to plug in a charging cable, it uses wireless inductive charging pads.The concept is simple: the car drives itself onto a charging pad, tops up without human intervention, and heads back out into the fleet.

Tesla has targeted a sub-US$30,000 price point for the vehicle (which converts to roughly A$45,000 before local taxes and duties), aiming to drive the operating cost per kilometre well below conventional ride-hailing or vehicle ownership.

What to expect from the Australian tour

While it is great to see the hardware in the flesh, it is critical to understand what this tour actually is. This is strictly a static showroom exhibition.

You will not be hailing a driverless Cybercab on Australian public roads during these stops. Under current Australian Design Rules (ADRs), vehicles registered for road use must have physical controls like steering wheels and pedals. While the Federal Government and National Transport Commission continue working on regulatory frameworks for automated vehicles, Level 4 commercial robotaxi operations remain subject to strict trial permits.

Tesla is using this tour to generate showroom foot traffic and connect the dots between its future hardware and what you can buy today. Visitors can inspect the Cybercab, speak with staff, and book test drives in a Model 3 or Model Y to experience Full Self-Driving (Supervised).

“When people see Cybercab at our locations, we want them to understand they are looking at the future of the same autonomous technology they can already experience with Full Self Driving (Supervised).” Thom Drew, Country Director, Tesla.

Australian tour schedule

Tesla has outlined the regional tour rollout across major metropolitan areas through the end of 2026:

Sydney: September 2026 (starting 21 September)

Brisbane: October 2026

Gold Coast: October 2026

Canberra: October 2026

Melbourne: November 2026

Adelaide: November 2026

Perth: December 2026

Auckland: 2027

Specific showroom addresses, dates, and session RSVPs are being published progressively on Tesla’s website. If you are keen to check out the two-seater in person, keep an eye on the events page to lock in a time.

The future is on tour down under



Catch Cybercab on display in AU & NZ pic.twitter.com/qwJ2HR0IM3 — Tesla Australia & New Zealand (@TeslaAUNZ) September 15, 2026

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