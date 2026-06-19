Tesla FSD Supervised v14 lands in Australia as a massive upgrade for AI4

It is finally happening! Tesla has officially started rolling out Full Self-Driving Supervised v14 to Hardware 4 (AI4) vehicles across Australia and New Zealand.

For a long time, Australian owners have had to watch the FSD developments in the United States with envy as they get all the latest AI driving features first. While it’s understandable that the US-based company focuses on their own patch first, that doesn’t make the wait any easier. While Tesla US are working hard on delivering robotaxi, this latest software release down under marks a serious step forward for local autonomy.

This update represents a massive leap forward from the previous builds, bringing major end to end neural network upgrades that feel much more human. Each of the new features in the official release notes are absolutely worth talking about and understanding, so let us take a close look at what this means for your daily drive.

FSD Supervised v14 now rolling out in Australia 🇦🇺 & New Zealand 🇳🇿 — Tesla Australia & New Zealand (@TeslaAUNZ) June 19, 2026

Better lane decision logic reduces driver stress

One of the biggest frustrations with previous builds was poor lane positioning. The car would frequently realize it needed to make a turn far too late, causing it to miss exits or perform aggressive last second lane changes. v14 introduces significantly improved strategic routing logic that looks much further ahead. The vehicle now understands the hierarchy of local roads and positions itself early when an upcoming turn is detected on the navigation map.

It tracks surrounding traffic density to find a natural gap in the lane next to it rather than trying to force its way in blindly. This results in a much smoother flow of motion through heavy urban traffic.

If you are traveling on an arterial road with multiple lanes, the software is smart enough to stay out of lanes that are likely to become turning bays. It reads the road layout dynamically, ensuring you do not get trapped behind a queue of vehicles waiting to turn right across oncoming traffic.

A welcome reduction in driver monitoring nags

Tesla has also addressed the elephant in the room with a major reduction in driver monitoring nags. The internal cabin camera still keeps a close eye on your attention levels, which is vital for a supervised system, but the software now uses much smarter contextual clues.

In older builds, looking at the center display to check an alternative route or adjust the climate control for more than a brief second would trigger a loud chime. v14 is much more forgiving when the vehicle is traveling on a straight, predictable stretch of road.

It understands that looking away momentarily to interact with the screen is normal human behavior. The system saves its strict alerts for complex environments like busy intersections or when merging onto high speed freeways.

This contextual awareness makes long distance highway cruising vastly more enjoyable because you are no longer constantly fighting off warnings from an overzealous computer. Enhanced eye gaze tracking and better handling for eyewear means you can wear sunglasses during the day without the car constantly complaining it can not see your eyes.

We noticed a new Tesla software update 2026.16.6 on Model 3 Performance (2024) in New South Wales, Australia. View the rollout of this update here: https://t.co/j4y6YOemsI — Teslascope (@teslascope) June 19, 2026

An AI4 exclusive reality for local owners

This initial wave of the Australian rollout is exclusively available to hardware 4 vehicles, meaning those early adopters with HW3, who purchased FSD, are still waiting for V14 lite, and/or a hardware retrofit. This means owners of the current generation Model 3 and Model Y get first access.

Hardware 4 vehicles benefit from higher resolution cameras and much faster compute. This extra computing headroom is exactly what allows the v14 end to end network to perform so well. Tesla engineers rewrote the AI compiler and runtime from the ground up using MLIR, resulting in 20% faster reaction times.

If you are driving an older Hardware 3 vehicle, you are going to have to remain patient for a little longer. Tesla engineers are actively working on optimizing these massive AI models to fit inside the memory and processing constraints of older cars.

The release notes of the new build – 2026.16.6, detects changes in the road surface, debris, and distant speed signs much earlier than older hardware packages could manage. This extra reaction time translates directly into smoother deceleration curves and fewer sudden braking events.

Video Part 1 of my first drive with V14.3.3 on FSD (Supervised) in Australia! 👇 https://t.co/q46CPPdS6Q pic.twitter.com/ituP0qQXAO — Pete Petrovsky 🔋⚡️🚘🇦🇺 Tesla Ahead of the Curve (@ahead_of_curve) June 19, 2026

Aussie road conditions & upcoming features

The car approaches the yield line with appropriate caution while actively scanning to its right. Instead of waiting for a completely empty road like older versions did, v14 accurately calculates the speed and trajectory of oncoming vehicles. It identifies a safe opening and commits to entering the roundabout smoothly without stuttering mid-turn, maintaining a consistent arc and exiting confidently while activating the indicator at the correct moment.

The software also exhibits an excellent understanding of lane bias when driving on local roads, positioning the vehicle slightly away from oncoming traffic on tight, undivided country roads without drifting onto the unsealed shoulder. This behavior feels entirely natural and prevents the driver from feeling the urge to intervene. Faded road markings are another common issue across regional Australia that v14 handles with surprising ease.

Because the system relies on a vision network trained on real-world examples, it does not need perfectly painted lines to understand where it belongs. It infers the correct path by analyzing the curb edges, the flow of other cars, and the general shape of the road ahead.

Smart arrival choices and a system that fixes its own blind spots

Tesla has introduced new Arrival Options that give you full control over what happens when the car reaches its destination. Previously, FSD would get you to the address and then essentially give up, handing control back to you right in the middle of the street.

Now, you can select whether you want the car to target an outdoor car park, an indoor car park, pull up on the street, or pull into a driveway. It even includes a robotaxi style drop off mode that pulls over safely to let passengers out.

The system also features improved handling of temporary system degradations. If a camera is temporarily blinded by direct blinding sunlight or a heavy downpour of rain, the car will no longer immediately panic and disengage.

Instead, it intelligently maintains control by using data from the other cameras, checking the rear facing views to confirm it is still tracking perfectly within the lane lines until the front view clears up. This drastically reduces annoying, sudden disengagements over temporary environmental glitches.

Tracking your zero-intervention streaks and setting speed profiles

For the data nerds out there, the updated user interface now directly displays your full self-driving statistics right on the center screen under the controls menu. You can track exactly how many kilometers you have traveled using FSD Supervised without a single human intervention. The car will even track and display your longest intervention-free streak, turning your daily commute into a bit of a game to see how far the AI can take you cleanly.

The update also brings an autopilot naming update, officially renaming Navigate on Autopilot to Navigate on Autosteer, signaling that Tesla is positioning FSD as the true future of the brand. Tesla has also removed the annoying brake confirm step that used to pop up when enabling the system. Now, when you press the button or tap the screen to engage FSD, it turns on instantly without requiring a secondary physical confirmation, cutting out unnecessary friction.

Speed control has also seen a total redesign with the introduction of Speed Profiles. Instead of selecting a rigid speed limit offset using the scroll wheel, you now choose between profiles like Chill, Standard, and Hurry, which adjust how aggressively the car maintains its pace based on surrounding traffic flow. There is even a new Sloth profile for an ultra-conservative driving style.

There’s some irony in the fact that Mad Max mode is not available in Australia, despite the movie being set in Australia. This leaves local drivers stuck choosing between Chill and Hurry while missing out on the ultimate dystopian commute profile.

Is the monthly subscription worth your cash

With Full Self Driving Supervised now available as a convenient monthly subscription in Australia for A$149 per month, owners have a real decision to make. You no longer have to spend thousands of dollars upfront when ordering the car, which changes the value proposition entirely.

You can now test the capability without a massive financial commitment. For owners who face long, exhausting daily commutes through heavy traffic or major city arterials, the software is absolutely worth checking out.

The massive reduction in cognitive load means you arrive at your destination feeling much more relaxed. The car handles the tedious stop and go nature of traffic jams with remarkable precision.

If your weekly driving consists mostly of short trips to the local train station or suburban shopping centers, the permanent ongoing cost might be harder to justify. The brilliant part of the subscription setup is the sheer flexibility it offers.

You can easily activate the feature for a single month when you know you have a long interstate family road trip planned. Tesla is betting its entire future on this end to end neural network architecture, and experiencing v14 firsthand makes it easy to see why.

The rate of software improvement under this new AI driven model is vastly superior to the old way of manual coding. The system is already highly capable on Australian roads, and it will only get sharper with future data iterations, with highly anticipated features like pothole avoidance already listed on the horizon.

For more information, head to Tesla.